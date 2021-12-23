NAW Lauds Congress' Provision Addressing Federal Procurement for US Businesses in NDAA

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) today issued the below statement following the passage of this year’s NDAA, which includes a provision leveling the playing field in the federal government’s current pilot e-Commerce Portal program that currently gives Amazon monopoly power.

“On behalf of the $6 trillion wholesale distribution industry, we commend and thank Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16) and Congress for addressing GSA’s current pilot e-Commerce Portal program which unfairly gives Amazon monopoly power in federal government procurement,” said Blake Adami, NAW Vice President of Government Relations. “Every day, Amazon commits unfair acts against small businesses and distributors that sell on Amazon’s marketplace. This year’s NDAA requires the GSA to go beyond solely using Amazon’s e-marketplace and begin testing several different e-commerce models in the pilot program. This provision will ultimately allow small businesses and distributors to participate in the program’s e-commerce portal and compete in this process without being pushed out due to limited competition and unfair practices. NAW is committed to fighting unfair acts by monopolistic companies and we urge Congress to continue its work on antitrust legislation to hold companies like Amazon accountable.”

Background