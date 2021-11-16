Lawless Group Continues to Grow its Sales Team, Adds Carolinas Manager

DALLAS, TX — Lawless Group East has welcomed Micah Crossley as the new territory sales manager for North and South Carolina.

Crossley will be responsible for growing, managing channels and sales in the Carolinas. Prior to joining Lawless Group East, Crossley was Global Key Account Manager for Apex Tool Group, where he managed corporate relationships and develop strategies that resulted in year-over-year growth. He brings 20 years of experience developing, cultivating, and driving sales partnerships with distributors and end users in 6 Southeastern states.

“As we continue our market and expansion in the eastern region, Micah brings mindshare and a passion for the industry that really complements our culture. We are thrilled to have his talent on board,” stated Lawless East President, Justin Vailes.

At Newell as a regional manager, Crossley grew his territory and experienced sales growth doubling revenue during his tenure. He has been recognized and awarded for his leadership and sales performance. Named North America's Power Tool top salesperson of 2017. “Micah is an expert in setting and exceeding expectations,” said East’s RVP Dave Hall. “He believes a sale is the beginning of the process not the end - by cultivating relationships and ensuring a positive customer experience, Micah creates customer loyalty.”

When Micah is not creating customer loyalty you can find him in the outdoors enjoying adventures with his family. “Joining Lawless East is the best culmination of my experience and relationships. I look forward to working with this outstanding team on a daily basis and driving new levels of sales growth,” said Crossley.

The addition of Micah Crossley expands the Lawless Group East to a team of eight as they continue to have more people in more places across the southeast.





More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow. They help customers penetrate the market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth.



