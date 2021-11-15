Global Industrial Appoints New General Counsel

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, recently announced the appointment of Adina Storch to senior vice president and general counsel. Storch will report to Barry Litwin, chief executive officer of Global Industrial, and be responsible for managing the company's legal, risk management and compliance functions. Storch will also serve as corporate secretary to the company's board of directors.

Barry Litwin said, "Adina is a senior leader and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. I have the utmost confidence in her ability to excel in this role and to help Global Industrial continue to execute on its strategic plan. I look forward to her counsel and contributions."

Storch said, "I am excited to join the Global Industrial family,m" Storch said. "The company's customer-centric strategy and entrepreneurial approach have been at the core of its success and reflect a commitment to its customers and employees. I look forward to working with Barry and the rest of the team, and helping the company continue to succeed and grow."

Storch most recently served as the general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of Cedar Realty Trust. Prior to Cedar Realty Trust, she was a partner at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP and an associate with the Paris office of Shearman & Sterling LLP. Before leaving private practice, Storch was named a New York Super Lawyer and one of the Top Women Attorneys in New York. In her in-house role, she has twice earned the prestigious Top General Counsel Award from the First Chair organization, a peer recognition awarded to in-house counsel who have, through hard work and innovation, made significant contributions to the legal community. Ms. Storch graduated summa cum laude from Yale College, where she was elected president of Phi Beta Kappa for her class, and received her J.D. from Yale Law School, where she was a senior editor of The Yale Law Journal.