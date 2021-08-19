CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately-held Sonepar Group, announced that Scott Jansen will be promoted to President of Quality Electric Distribution (QED) from his current position as Vice President, QED Sales and Marketing, effective Sept. 1.

Outgoing president Dave Dahl has decided to move from his position as President of QED to Vice President of Sales at the company. Dave will remain active with the QED sales team, while also supporting other strategic initiatives across Sonepar USA.

“We are very appreciative of Dave’s leadership, enthusiasm, and the outstanding job he did to continually provide QED customers with exceptional service,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “Dave and Scott will be working together over the next couple of months to provide a smooth transition for QED. The team is in very capable hands with Scott stepping into the role,” Taylor added.

Jansen began his career in the industry at QED in 1993 as a delivery driver in the Denver market. Over his 28-years with the company, Scott has held many positions, including several in senior management, that have helped drive QED’s extensive growth since joining the Sonepar network of companies. Scott holds a B.A. in marketing from the University of Colorado. Regarding his new role, Jansen said, “I am very excited to add to the foundation Dean Stauffer and Dave Dahl built. Dave has set us on a course for continued growth and I hope to help the team capitalize on the opportunities in front of us -- across our entire business.”