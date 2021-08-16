Master Distributor G.L. Huyett Adds New Texas Regional Sales Manager

Christian Peterson joins a seasoned team of professionals to offer fastener distributors and industrial distribution channels with G.L.'s value proposition and product selection.

Aug 16th, 2021
G.L. Huyett
MINNEAPOLIS, KS — G.L. Huyett has announced the addition of Christian Peterson as Regional Sales Manager covering the state of Texas. With over 5 years of B2B and B2C sales experience, Peterson joins Dan Harriger, G.L. Huyett's Vice President of Sales, and a seasoned team of professionals, to offer fastener distributors and industrial distribution channels an unprecedented value proposition and product selection. In addition to managing and strengthening existing partnerships, he will work to identify and build new customer relationships while providing knowledgeable sales support.

"Christian was carefully selected using our rigorous recruitment methods. He has been trained using best-in-class methods to enable him to support our distributor customers with effective solution selling," says Harriger.

Harriger also notes, "We are excited to have Christian on our team. He brings with him a competitive spirit to his vocation, which is evidenced by accolades earned as a result of the strong relationships that he builds with customers."

G.L. Huyett's CEO, Tim O'Keeffe adds, "The addition of Christian Peterson allows us to further the strategic placement of our Sales Team. As a result we will enjoy an increasingly concentrated effort in continuing to build even stronger relationships with our customers in Texas and surrounding states. We have worked hard to create an organizational culture aligned to excellence and professional development. I am pleased to see our hard work validated through this most recent addition. It is a practice we look forward to continuing in the future as the opportunity arises."

To contact Christian Peterson, Regional Sales Manager for the state of Texas, call 214-250-2176, e-mail cpeterson@huyett.com, or visit http://www.huyett.com.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fasteners, lifting hardware, and power transmission sectors, delivered by competent customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

