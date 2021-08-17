Compressor Distributor Pattons Appoints New General Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC — Pattons, a distributor and service provider in the Southeastern US for industrial compressed air systems and subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a global industrial air compressor manufacturer, has announced the appointment of its new Vice President and General Manager Scott Sutton. In this role, Scott will lead Pattons’ continued growth as a trusted name supporting thousands of satisfied customers for the supply and service of air compressors across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

“We’re excited to have Scott join the Pattons team. Scott’s extensive experience and demonstrated success leading sales, service, and operations in a variety of industrial businesses will greatly accelerate our growth strategy. With a skilled workforce, superior service, and ELGi’s energy efficient products, Pattons is well positioned to be a leading compressed air provider in the Southeast,” said David Puck, President, ELGi North America.





Scott joins Pattons with comprehensive management and leadership experience in sales, service, and operations in various industrial businesses, including compressed air, commercial HVAC, elevators, and life safety technology and services. Most recently, he was the North America Sales Operations Leader with Carrier Corporation, where he was responsible for commercial service and aftermarket sales across the US and Canada. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University and a Master of Science degree from the University of Notre Dame.

“The Pattons name has been synonymous with quality compressed air solutions for over 75 years. It’s an honor to be the next Vice President and General Manager of this industry-leading company,” said Scott Sutton, Vice President and General Manager, Pattons. “I see an incredible opportunity for Pattons to expand its presence and footprint in the Southeastern US over the next several years. I look forward to the challenge of spearheading the next phase of growth for the company.”

Patton’s Inc., a distributor of industrial compressed air systems and full-line service provider was established in 1945, is now owned and operated by ELGi North America, a global industrial air compressor manufacturer. Pattons has seven branches across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia providing a full line of reciprocating, scroll, and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum systems, and air system accessories such as dryers, filters, piping, and condensate management systems. Pattons services include preventative maintenance programs, emergency breakdown services, and full system auditing capabilities.

ELGi North America, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years. Established in 2012, ELGi North America, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, Pattons, Pattons Medical, and Michigan Air Solutions, offers a comprehensive range of compressed air products and services.