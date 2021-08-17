Compressor Distributor Pattons Appoints New General Manager

Scott Sutton will help lead the company's growth as it supports the supply and service of air compressors across the southeast US.

Aug 17th, 2021
Pattons
35304536 2222614851096894 8149770379112480768 N

CHARLOTTE, NC — Pattons, a distributor and service provider in the Southeastern US for industrial compressed air systems and subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a global industrial air compressor manufacturer, has announced the appointment of its new Vice President and General Manager Scott Sutton. In this role, Scott will lead Pattons’ continued growth as a trusted name supporting thousands of satisfied customers for the supply and service of air compressors across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

“We’re excited to have Scott join the Pattons team. Scott’s extensive experience and demonstrated success leading sales, service, and operations in a variety of industrial businesses will greatly accelerate our growth strategy. With a skilled workforce, superior service, and ELGi’s energy efficient products, Pattons is well positioned to be a leading compressed air provider in the Southeast,” said David Puck, President, ELGi North America.

238957828 6273202546038084 3278247484530243167 N

Scott joins Pattons with comprehensive management and leadership experience in sales, service, and operations in various industrial businesses, including compressed air, commercial HVAC, elevators, and life safety technology and services. Most recently, he was the North America Sales Operations Leader with Carrier Corporation, where he was responsible for commercial service and aftermarket sales across the US and Canada. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University and a Master of Science degree from the University of Notre Dame.

“The Pattons name has been synonymous with quality compressed air solutions for over 75 years. It’s an honor to be the next Vice President and General Manager of this industry-leading company,” said Scott Sutton, Vice President and General Manager, Pattons. “I see an incredible opportunity for Pattons to expand its presence and footprint in the Southeastern US over the next several years. I look forward to the challenge of spearheading the next phase of growth for the company.”

Patton’s Inc., a distributor of industrial compressed air systems and full-line service provider was established in 1945, is now owned and operated by ELGi North America, a global industrial air compressor manufacturer. Pattons has seven branches across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia providing a full line of reciprocating, scroll, and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum systems, and air system accessories such as dryers, filters, piping, and condensate management systems. Pattons services include preventative maintenance programs, emergency breakdown services, and full system auditing capabilities. 

ELGi North America, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years. Established in 2012, ELGi North America, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, Pattons, Pattons Medical, and Michigan Air Solutions, offers a comprehensive range of compressed air products and services.

More in Staffing Changes
5mwind0x 52t
Sonepar USA Appoints New President of World Electric
Tammy Livers brings 20 years of industry experience into the role leading the electrical distributor that serves customers in Florida and Georgia.
Jul 27th, 2021
Honeywell Sized
Honeywell Names Two New Segment Leaders
The company has also appointed a new Chief Operating Officer of Global High Growth Regions.
Jul 15th, 2021
In this Friday, June 1, 2018,, file photo, graduates are silhouetted against the green landscape as they line up to receive their diplomas at Berkshire Community College's commencement exercises at the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Critics of traditional four-year degree programs say grads leave burdened with student loans and no clear path to a career. But experts say the four-year degree is still a good investment since it leads to higher overall lifetime earnings compared to workers without a degree.
Skip College? Not if You Want to Make More Money
It still puts workers at an advantage in the labor market and leads to higher lifetime earnings, on average.
Jul 14th, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Appoints New Supply Chain Leader
Ron Harper joins Sonepar USA from a career in supply chain and logistics built at PepsiCo, JC Penney, Samsung and Nordstrom.
Jul 9th, 2021
Kaman
Kaman Corp. Makes CFO Transition
James Coogan takes over financial leadership, effective immediately.
Jul 9th, 2021
Ds1 Okuma
CNC Supplier Names New VP of Operations
Mike Vassil will be responsible for all operational departments, including procurement/planning, contract administration, production, facilities, Quick Shop, warehousing and material handling.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Solve Industrialasfd
Solve Industrial Motion Sales Leader Joins PTRA Board
Power transmission distribution sales leader George Dib will serve a three-year principal director term for the Power-Motion Technology Representatives Association.
Jun 24th, 2021
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Co. Appoints Technology And Digital Leader
Naveen Krishna brings more than 25 years of technology experience to GPC, including roles at Macy's, Home Depot, Target and FedEx.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Iac Logo
IAC Supply Solutions Adds New Safety Sales Specialist
IAC Supply Solutions is a Mid-South independent distributor of industrial, automation and electrical products and services.
Jun 18th, 2021
Piscataway Story Photo
F.W. Webb Adds New Marketing Leader
Deanna O'Donnell now oversees the plumbing and industrial distributor's alignment of corporate, product and market strategies.
Jun 18th, 2021
Staples Asdf
Amid Pursuit of ODP, Staples CEO Steps Down
Sandy Douglas, who has been Staples' CEO for the past three years, will no longer be with the company as of Friday.
Jun 17th, 2021
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Group Adds New Automation Leader
Most recently, Todd Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group
Jun 15th, 2021