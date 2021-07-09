Kaman Corp. Makes CFO Transition

James Coogan takes over financial leadership, effective immediately.

Jul 9th, 2021
Kaman Distribution Group
Kaman

BLOOMFIELD, CT — On July 8, Kaman Corporation announced the appointment of James Coogan as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Coogan, who served as the vice president, investor relations and corporate development of Kaman, will succeed Robert Starr. Starr will continue to be employed by the company through July 31, 2021, as executive vice president and will work closely with Coogan and the Kaman leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.

Coogan joined Kaman in 2008 as manager of external reporting and SEC compliance, during which time he helped enhance Kaman’s SEC reporting systems and controls. In addition, Coogan served as the company’s vice president - investor relations and assistant vice president - SEC compliance and external reporting. In addition to serving as the company’s primary contact with the investment community, Coogan played an integral role in the company’s acquisition of Bal Seal in 2020 and the divestiture of Kaman Distribution Group in 2019.

In his new role, Coogan will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management and financial planning and analysis. He will also continue to oversee the company’s investor relations and corporate development functions.

Ian Walsh, chairman, president and chief executive officer, commented, “During his 12-year career at Kaman, Jamie has demonstrated deep financial acumen, a strong strategic mindset and proven leadership abilities. He has served in several positions with increasing responsibility across the organization and has played a key role in the development of the company’s growth strategies. Jamie brings a diverse skill set to the CFO role which will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver on our long-term value creation initiatives. Furthermore, Jamie’s appointment is a reflection of the strength of our management bench and our focus on providing opportunities for advancement from within. Supported by our strong finance team, we look forward to benefiting from Jamie’s expertise as we continue to build on our strong financial position.”

“During his 12-year tenure at Kaman, Rob has overseen significant transformation. On behalf of the Board and management, I want to thank him for his contributions to Kaman. I am also personally grateful for his support and partnership during my transition into Kaman. Our dedicated and talented finance team is extremely well positioned to continue transforming the business and delivering on our objectives. We wish Rob all the best in his future endeavors,” Walsh added.

“Kaman is an outstanding company with a strong financial foundation and significant opportunities for growth and value creation, and I am honored to be named CFO at this important time,” said Coogan. “I look forward to working closely with Ian, the leadership team and finance organization to drive growth and enhanced value for all stakeholders.”

“It has been a highlight of my career to serve as Kaman’s CFO and to have worked with such an outstanding team during a period of significant transformation,” Starr said. “I’m proud of all we have accomplished and am confident that Kaman is well positioned for continued success. Jamie is a talented leader well suited for this new role, and I look forward to working closely with him over the coming month to enable a smooth transition.”

More in Staffing Changes
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Jul 1st, 2021
Piscataway Story Photo
F.W. Webb Adds New Marketing Leader
Deanna O'Donnell now oversees the plumbing and industrial distributor's alignment of corporate, product and market strategies.
Jun 18th, 2021
Staples Asdf
Amid Pursuit of ODP, Staples CEO Steps Down
Sandy Douglas, who has been Staples' CEO for the past three years, will no longer be with the company as of Friday.
Jun 17th, 2021
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Group Adds New Automation Leader
Most recently, Todd Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group
Jun 15th, 2021
2020 10 17
HVACR, Plumbing Distributor First Supply Appoints New CEO
Katie Poehling Seymour and First Supply CFO Todd Restel represent the fifth-generation of family leadership at the 124-year-old company.
Jun 8th, 2021
Unnamed
Industrial Scientific Adds New Engineering Leader
A former Honeywell Building Solutions' VP joins the gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions provider.
Jun 7th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand to Transition CEOs at Year's End
Hillenbrand subsidiary president Kimberly Ryan takes over leadership of the company's businesses, succeeding Joe Raver.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Maxresdefault
New CEO at ContiTech
Previously head of the Mobile Fluid Systems unit, Philip Nelles takes over top leadership of ContiTech.
Jun 1st, 2021
In this June 6, 2019 photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas.
Bezos Picks July 5 for Last Day as Amazon CEO
Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on that same day.
May 26th, 2021
Go Expedi 4
Industrial & Energy MRO Distributor GoExpedi Adds General Counsel
GoExpedi has appointed a renowned corporate energy lawyer to spearhead its legal strategy.
May 26th, 2021
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Names New Metal Cutting President
Sanjay Chowbey will take over Kennametal's metal cutting leadership, having served as president of services and solutions at Flowserve since July 2019.
May 20th, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Appoints OneSource Head as West Region President
Dana Mouritzen succeeds 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell in the role.
May 19th, 2021