Solve Industrial Motion Sales Leader Joins PTRA Board

Power transmission distribution sales leader George Dib will serve a three-year principal director term for the Power-Motion Technology Representatives Association.

Jun 24th, 2021
Solve Industrialasfd

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group’s director of sales, Americas, George Dib, has been appointed to serve a three-year term on the Power-Motion Technology Representatives Association (PTRA)’s board of directors as a principal director.

DibbDibb“The demand for equipment and parts in the manufacturing industry has greatly increased as our economy opens back up and board members like George will be critical in helping our members successfully navigate the shift to post-COVID operations,” said Don Sutfin, PTRA executive committee member and first vice president. “George brings a depth of sales knowledge and experience that will benefit our members and leadership team.”

The PTRA is an association of independent manufacturers’ representatives and manufacturers that is focused on promoting the sales representation function in the power transmission and motion control industries. PTRA offers educational, networking and professional development opportunities for its members.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the machinery industry and more than two years as a task force member of PTRA’s Rep/Principal Relations Task Force, Dib will continue working with this team on best practices for building strong relationships between manufacturers and representatives. He will also serve as the board liaison for this task force.

The overarching role of the board is to serve as the governing body of PTRA, supervise, control and direct all association objectives and affairs, supervise the financial standing of PTRA, and recruit member volunteers to help further its mission.

During his five years with Solve IMG, Dib’s role has evolved along with the company as it has grown through acquisition. The organization rebranded as Solve in 2020 and includes multiple bearings and power transmission brands – IPTCI Bearings, P.T. International and LMS Bearings – under a single roof.

Currently, Dib helps set the sales strategy for the PTI and IPTCI brands, oversees the field sales structure, with a primary focus on the eastern region of the U.S. and the international divisions, covering Canada and Latin America. He also oversees Solve IMG’s Rep Advisory Council, which includes five members who provide guidance and input on enterprise actions, such as the development of a new sales report format for reps to use. 

Prior to his time at Solve IMG, Dib spent several years in sales leadership roles at Simatec, NSK Corporation, and Rockwell Automation. In these positions, Dib helped develop strong sales teams, grew key accounts, and secured new customers.

“George’s experience and leadership with Solve IMG and throughout his career will be instrumental in this PTRA Board role during this pivotal time in our industry,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve Industrial Motion Group. 


Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve IMG) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts for the food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Solve IMG’s brand portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings, and represents more than 25,000 products available from five regional stocking locations. Solve Industrial Motion Group is a privately held company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about the company, please visit 

