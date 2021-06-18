F.W. Webb Adds New Marketing Leader

Deanna O'Donnell now oversees the plumbing and industrial distributor's alignment of corporate, product and market strategies.

Jun 18th, 2021
F.W. Webb
Piscataway Story Photo
F.W. Webb

BEDFORD, MA — F.W. Webb Company has announced the appointment of Deanna O'Donnell as vice president of marketing. In this role, O'Donnell will oversee the alignment of corporate, product and market strategies across the company's billion-dollar wholesale business and more than 48 Frank Webb Home retail showrooms.

O'DonnellO'Donnell"Deanna brings tremendous experience and insight earned from working with a range of organizations at different stages of growth and maturity," said Bob Mucciarone, chief operating officer, F.W. Webb. "She is a valuable addition to our executive team with a proven track record of success. Her focus, energy and talent will be instrumental in continuing to differentiate F.W. Webb as a market leader."

F.W. Webb was No. 15 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

O'Donnell held previous leadership positions at high-growth start-ups and large publicly-traded companies where she led transformational and integrated marketing campaigns and programs. At F.W. Webb, she will be responsible for the structure, strategy and execution of company-wide initiatives to broaden brand reach and drive demand for F.W. Webb's portfolio of products, services and solutions.

"With roots that date back over 150 years, F.W. Webb has built a reputation for excellence and is a trusted resource to tens of thousands of loyal customers," O'Donnell said. "I am thrilled to highlight the company, its 16 areas of expertise and the projects we support."

O'Donnell joins the F.W. Webb executive team as the company continues to expand across the Northeast. It recently opened its third wholesale store in New York City and eighth location in Connecticut.

More in Staffing Changes
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand to Transition CEOs at Year's End
Hillenbrand subsidiary president Kimberly Ryan takes over leadership of the company's businesses, succeeding Joe Raver.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Maxresdefault
New CEO at ContiTech
Previously head of the Mobile Fluid Systems unit, Philip Nelles takes over top leadership of ContiTech.
Jun 1st, 2021
In this June 6, 2019 photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas.
Bezos Picks July 5 for Last Day as Amazon CEO
Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on that same day.
May 26th, 2021
Go Expedi 4
Industrial & Energy MRO Distributor GoExpedi Adds General Counsel
GoExpedi has appointed a renowned corporate energy lawyer to spearhead its legal strategy.
May 26th, 2021
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Names New Metal Cutting President
Sanjay Chowbey will take over Kennametal's metal cutting leadership, having served as president of services and solutions at Flowserve since July 2019.
May 20th, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Appoints OneSource Head as West Region President
Dana Mouritzen succeeds 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell in the role.
May 19th, 2021
55514042 498906123975370 6975708263790673920 N
PFERD North America Names New President
Rafael Astacio takes over leadership of the Milwaukee-based supplier of abrasives, brushes and power tools.
May 19th, 2021
Go Expedi
E-Commerce-Based MRO Distributor GoExpedi Appoints SVP of Sales
Johnson & Johnson and GOJO veteran Michael Hanes joins Houston-based GoExpedi to lead its sales operations.
May 13th, 2021
1604427376835
Womack Electric Supply President, Burke Herring, Announces Retirement
Burke Herring has been led the Crescent Electric Supply subsidiary for the past 37 years.
Apr 26th, 2021
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New CFO
Jon Mueller will lead the preparation, consolidation and management of all financial activities for the Waukesha, WI-based manufacturer.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field.
Boeing Extends CEO's Term
The vote of confidence comes as Boeing continues to struggle to recover from two crashes and the pandemic.
Apr 21st, 2021