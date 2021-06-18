F.W. Webb Adds New Marketing Leader

BEDFORD, MA — F.W. Webb Company has announced the appointment of Deanna O'Donnell as vice president of marketing. In this role, O'Donnell will oversee the alignment of corporate, product and market strategies across the company's billion-dollar wholesale business and more than 48 Frank Webb Home retail showrooms.

"Deanna brings tremendous experience and insight earned from working with a range of organizations at different stages of growth and maturity," said Bob Mucciarone, chief operating officer, F.W. Webb. "She is a valuable addition to our executive team with a proven track record of success. Her focus, energy and talent will be instrumental in continuing to differentiate F.W. Webb as a market leader."

F.W. Webb was No. 15 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

O'Donnell held previous leadership positions at high-growth start-ups and large publicly-traded companies where she led transformational and integrated marketing campaigns and programs. At F.W. Webb, she will be responsible for the structure, strategy and execution of company-wide initiatives to broaden brand reach and drive demand for F.W. Webb's portfolio of products, services and solutions.

"With roots that date back over 150 years, F.W. Webb has built a reputation for excellence and is a trusted resource to tens of thousands of loyal customers," O'Donnell said. "I am thrilled to highlight the company, its 16 areas of expertise and the projects we support."

O'Donnell joins the F.W. Webb executive team as the company continues to expand across the Northeast. It recently opened its third wholesale store in New York City and eighth location in Connecticut.