Industrial Scientific Adds New Engineering Leader

PITTSBURGH, PA — Industrial Scientific, a global provider of gas detection and safety-as-a-service, announced Monday that Himanshu Khurana has joined the company as vice president of engineering. Himanshu will be responsible for leading the company’s engineering team while also developing and executing the company’s global technology strategy.

Himanshu most recently served as vice president and chief technology officer at Honeywell Building Solutions, where he led the development of full stack Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) products and services to drive connected, predictive, and healthier buildings and smarter cities. Prior to this he held multiple roles at Honeywell focusing on foundational research and development, product development processes and innovation across multiple technology and market domains. Before joining Honeywell, Himanshu was principal research scientist at the Information Trust Institute at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and served as the co-principal investigator and principal scientist for the Trustworthy Cyber Infrastructure for Power Grid (TCIPG) center.

“Across Himanshu’s career, he has demonstrated the ability to create a technology vision and roadmap to align with the objectives of the business, while digging in with engineers to implement and execute those ideas,” said Parker Burke, senior vice president and general manager of Industrial Scientific. “I am eager to see his impact on accelerating the technology strategy and new product delivery in pursuit of our vision of eliminating death on the job by 2050.”

Himanshu holds a Bachelor of Engineering in electronics and communications engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India and a Master of Science and PhD in computer engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. Himanshu has published over 50 scientific articles and holds 10 patents.