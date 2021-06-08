MADISON, WI — First Supply has announced Katie Poehling Seymour as CEO and President. She will succeed Joe Poehling who assumes the role of Chairman Emeritus.

Poehling Seymour and First Supply CFO Todd Restel represent the fifth-generation of Poehling family leadership at the 124-year-old company. First Supply is headquartered in La Crosse and Madison, Wis. with 48 facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan serving numerous channels including plumbing, HVAC, PVF, industrial, waterworks, kitchen & bath, and lighting.

Poehling Seymour has held a number of industry leadership roles including current chairman of Affiliated Distributors buying group Decorative Brands Division, American Supply Association Women in Industry division past chairman, and was named the American Supply Association Alice A. Martin Woman of the Year in 2020. She also currently serves on the American Supply Association board of directors.

