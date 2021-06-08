HVACR, Plumbing Distributor First Supply Appoints New CEO

Katie Poehling Seymour and First Supply CFO Todd Restel represent the fifth-generation of family leadership at the 124-year-old company.

Jun 8th, 2021
First Supply
MADISON, WI — First Supply has announced Katie Poehling Seymour as CEO and President. She will succeed Joe Poehling who assumes the role of Chairman Emeritus.

Poehling Seymour and First Supply CFO Todd Restel represent the fifth-generation of Poehling family leadership at the 124-year-old company. First Supply is headquartered in La Crosse and Madison, Wis. with 48 facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan serving numerous channels including plumbing, HVAC, PVF, industrial, waterworks, kitchen & bath, and lighting.

Poehling Seymour has held a number of industry leadership roles including current chairman of Affiliated Distributors buying group Decorative Brands Division, American Supply Association Women in Industry division past chairman, and was named the American Supply Association Alice A. Martin Woman of the Year in 2020. She also currently serves on the American Supply Association board of directors.

Established in La Crosse, WI, First Supply is a regional distributor with 47 locations, including 28 distribution branches, 1 CDC and 18 Kitchen, Bath and Lighting stores in the upper Midwest. Founded in 1897, First Supply employs over 650 people, is a family-owned, single source provider of HVAC-R, Builder, Plumbing, Lighting, Waterworks, Industrial PVF, Pump, Well and Septic supplies.

