IAC Supply Solutions Adds New Safety Sales Specialist

IAC Supply Solutions is a Mid-South independent distributor of industrial, automation and electrical products and services.

Jun 18th, 2021
IAC Supply Solutions
Iac Logo

MEMPHIS, TN — IAC Supply Solutions, Inc., has hired Bubba Badgett as a safety sales specialist. Badgett will be responsible for developing IAC’s sales strategy as it relates to the company’s safety, janitorial and sanitation products and services. He will work closely with both manufacturers and the IAC sales team companywide.

Before joining IAC, Badgett’s past experience included a management role in industrial vending solutions, work as a specialist with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and more than five years as a national account manager in the safety sector. He is a Tennessee native.

“Bubba has experience working with the industries we serve, and that makes him a great fit for our safety products,” says Darrell Smith, President of IAC. “He understands how the solutions we offer can benefit our customers, and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact that his knowledge will have on our sales team."

IAC Supply Solutions, Inc., is one of the Mid-South’s premier independent distributors of industrial, automation and electrical products and services. It has locations in Memphis, Bartlett and Jackson, TN; Blytheville and Jonesboro, AR; and Glen and Grenada, MS. 

