CNC Supplier Names New VP of Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC — The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, has announced the promotion of Mike Vassil to Vice President of Operations. Previously, he held the position of Director of Operations since 2018.

In this new role, Vassil will be responsible for all operational departments within the organization, including procurement/planning, contract administration, production, facilities, Quick Shop, warehousing, and material handling. He will also participate as a member of the company's Steering Committee.

"Mike has proven to be a highly effective leader who is driven to ensure customer satisfaction while supporting Okuma's mission, vision and values," said Jim King, President and COO, Okuma America Corporation. "We congratulate him on this achievement and welcome him to our senior leadership team."

Mr. Vassil has been with Okuma America Corporation for more than 20 years, having held positions with progressive responsibilities in Service/Parts, Customer Service, Project Management and Operations. He earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration (BSBA), Supply Chain Management and Production and Operations Management from Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, Ohio).

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality.