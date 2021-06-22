Genuine Parts Co. Appoints Technology And Digital Leader

Naveen Krishna brings more than 25 years of technology experience to GPC, including roles at Macy's, Home Depot, Target and FedEx.

Jun 22nd, 2021
Genuine Parts Company
Genuine Parts Company Logo

ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Company announced Monday that Naveen Krishna has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information & Digital Officer. In this key leadership role, Krishna has responsibility for leading the strategy and direction for all technology and digital initiatives and ensuring alignment with GPC's strategic roadmap. He will report to Will Stengel, President.

KrishnaKrishnaKrishna joins GPC with more than 25 years of technology experience, primarily in the omni-channel retail and consumer products industries. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Information Officer for Macy's, where he had responsibility for driving the technology strategy and direction, including all store, e-commerce, and internal-facing technologies. Prior to Macy's, Krishna was vice president of technology for The Home Depot responsible for all digital platforms, user experience design, marketing technologies and customer care. Previously, he held a variety of roles with Target, FedEx Office and FedEx Express and spent a number of years leading technology consulting engagements with Deloitte Consulting.

"We are excited to welcome Naveen to Genuine Parts Company as we continue to enhance the customer experience and to establish technology capabilities that advance our long-term strategy," said Mr. Stengel. "Naveen's proven track record and relevant expertise leading global organizations through technology and digital transformations will make him a valuable asset to GPC."

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The company's Industrial Parts Group, Motion (No. 2 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List), distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion.

