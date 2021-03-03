Sherwin-Williams President & COO to Resign, Take CEO Job at Paper/Packaging Supplier

David Sewell, a 14-year Sherwin-Williams veteran, will take over leadership of WestRock Company.

Mar 3rd, 2021
Mike Hockett
I Stock 1163800554
iStock

Paints and coatings manufacturer Sherwin Williams announced March 1 that its president and chief operating officer, David Sewell, will resign from the company on SewellSewellMarch 12. A day later, paper and packaging solutions supplier WestRock Company announced that Steven Voorhees is stepping down as president and CEO for health reasons effective March 15 and that the company's board of directors has elected Sewell to succeed Voorhees in those roles.

"We thank David for his many contributions to Sherwin-Williams over his 14 years with the company, and we wish him much success in his future endeavors," said John Morikis, Sherwin-Williams chairman and CEO. "Our deep and experienced global team continues to move forward with great momentum, focused on delivering solutions to our customers and executing on initiatives that will drive sustained long-term success."  

Sherwin-Williams said Sewell's COO role will not be filled immediately. Morikis will Logo Colorserve as president in addition to his current role and assume Sewell's primary duties and responsibilities.

Sewell, 52, brings with him more than 25 years of commercial, marketing and general management experience to Atlanta-based WestRock. Prior to joining Sherwin-Williams, Sewell spent 15 years at General Electric.

