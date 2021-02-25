Grainger's Macpherson Joins International Paper's Board of Directors

The Grainger CEO brings extensive supply chain, manufacturing and operational experience to the paper products giant.

Feb 25th, 2021
International Paper Logo

International Paper, one of the worlds largest producers of paper products, announced Feb. 18 that it has elected Grainger CEO DG Macpherson to its board of directors, effective March 1.

MacphersonMacphersonMacpherson, 53, has been Grainger's CEO since October of 2016 and has served in the company's leadership since 2008.

"DG's extensive supply chain, manufacturing and operational experience will add tremendous value to our board, as will his in-depth knowledge of developing and improving the customer experience from order to delivery," said Mark Sutton, IP chairman and CEO. "We will benefit from his diverse perspective and background and we are pleased to have DG join our Board."

Memphis, TN-based IP said Macpherson was identified through a national search conducted by Diversified Search Group.

The addition of Macpherson brings IP's board to 12 directors. Earlier in February, two IP board members retired and the company named Mars Wrigley North America president Anton Vincent as a new board director.

International Paper had 2020 sales of $21 billion. The company has approximately 48,000 employees and serves more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. It's products include corrugated packaging, pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products; and papers for various markets.

IP led all packaging and container companies on Fortune's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies list.

