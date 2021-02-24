ERP Provider Tribute Makes Organizational Changes

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH — As we move into our second year under the Volaris and Constellation Software family of companies, Tribute, Inc. is proud to announce the following organizational changes, strengthening our leadership team. These changes reflect the ongoing commitment we have to our employees and growing customer base.

Tim Reynolds has left his role as president of Tribute, Inc. and has joined the mergers and acquisition team at Volaris. Tim will remain as an advisor and mentor to the management team at Tribute.

Our corporate management team continues with familiar faces and names:

Susie Hopper, President

John Magensky, Controller

Bill Horrigan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

We’ve also strengthened our department management teams as follows:

Tom Knoebel, Manager of Development

Jamie Schott, Manager of Customer Support & Implementations

Byron Bragg, Manager of IT

Based in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors serve their customers better, streamline their operations, lower costs, and enhance margins through better cost control. Tribute systems power millions of dollars in transactions every month and supply thousands of users with critical information day and night.

Tribute has a deep understanding of the unique business needs of industrial distributors. The company serves hundreds of customers throughout North America providing specialized solutions for fluid power and motion control, industrial hoses, fluid handling, and more.