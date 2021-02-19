Hyster-Yale CEO Adds Materials Handling President Title

The lift truck and aftermarket parts supplier said the added title for Rajiv Prasad better reflects his role.

Feb 19th, 2021
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster Yale Sf

CLEVELAND, OH — The board of Directors of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. announced Feb. 18 that Rajiv Prasad, President and chief executive officer of the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., has been appointed President of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling effective immediately. He will PrasadPrasadhold this new position along with his current position at Hyster-Yale Group. The Board of Directors indicated that this new title better reflects Prasad's broad role within Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, which includes oversight responsibilities for all of the Company's subsidiaries, including its forklift truck business, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., the Company's attachment business, Bolzoni, S.p.A., and the Company's fuel cell business, Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC.

Alfred M. Rankin, Jr. will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni, Auramo and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).

More in Staffing Changes
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New VP of Marketing
Michael Troka will lead all marketing strategies and tactics for the supplier of mezzanine platforms, material lifts and safety guarding products.
Feb 12th, 2021
Linc Sfd
LINC Systems Announces New Leadership Upon Retirement of Founder & CEO
LINC's CEO is now Kelly Evans, who is the former owner and CEO of RV Evans, which LINC acquired in early 2020.
Feb 8th, 2021
119751944 4272491529488490 5154756003932461489 O
MRO Electronics Distributor Galco Appoints New CEO
Former Galco COO and Arrow Electronics veteran Allison Sabia takes over leadership of Galco, succeeding Mike Conwell.
Feb 5th, 2021
Naw
Execs From Lawson Products, RelaDyne, ORS Named NAW 2021 Officers
NAW members have elected a new chairman, and several NAW officers who are executives at prominent industrial distribution firms.
Jan 29th, 2021
Main Image Nbc
PPE Supplier Saf-T-Gard Appoints New President
Also named COO, Loren Rivkin carries on a fourth generation of family leadership.
Jan 28th, 2021
Myers Industries
Myers Industries Appoints Smucker Veteran as New CFO
Sonal Robinson takes over financial leadership of the polymer products supplier after 27 years at The J.M. Smucker Company.
Jan 27th, 2021
Pelican Products
Pelican Products Appoints New Marketing Head
Kevin Murphy will oversee the US commercial, government and consumer marketing teams, as well as all branding and creative initiatives.
Jan 27th, 2021
Ad Adfga 5faabad6dffc7
Snap-on Veteran Carr to Lead AD's Industrial & Safety and Safety Network Units
Carr brings more than 30 years of industrial MRO and safety channel experience, most recently serving as VP of Snap-On Industrial Brands.
Jan 27th, 2021
Triad Header
Triad Technologies Restructures Business, Promotes Execs
See who will lead the new business unit management structure for the fluid power and automation products distributor.
Jan 26th, 2021
54729736 2368573056500397 5921026516807843840 N
R S Hughes Names New Leadership Following Passing of Biocini
Bill Matthews became CEO in December after 19-year company president Pete Biocini passed away this past November.
Jan 25th, 2021
Global Industrial Sf
Systemax Appoints Chief Sales Officer for Global Industrial
Claudia Hughes will be responsible for sales and customer initiatives across Global Industrial's US and Canadian-managed sales teams.
Jan 25th, 2021
Ors Asd
ORS Nasco Appoints New Head of Sales & Marketing
Andy Boyle joins the well-known pure-play industrial wholesaler.
Jan 20th, 2021