Wildeck Adds New VP of Marketing

WAUKESHA, WI — Wildeck, Inc. announced Friday that it has welcomed Michael Troka as its new vice president of marketing. In his new position, Troka will be responsibility for the planning, development, and execution of all marketing strategies and tactics. Troka and his team will create demand for Wildeck’s products and enhance the brand’s awareness and reputation while serving as the industry subject matter expert for the organization.

Troka has a 20-year track record of success in both corporate marketing and advertising agency account management roles for Fortune 500 companies. “We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Wildeck Family. His unique skill set and experience will serve him well as he develops strategies to create demand for our products and enhance the Wildeck brand, “ commented Dan Lorenz, President of Wildeck.

Troka earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI and an MA Degree in Communications/Advertising from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI.

Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Pewaukee, WI and Goodyear, AZ. Wildeck, Inc. is a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International) and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).

Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products in North America. A complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available for the aviation assembly and aircraft maintenance industries. Wildeck products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, third-party logistics operations, automobile dealerships, retail backrooms and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.

Wildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned company.