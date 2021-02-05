MRO Electronics Distributor Galco Appoints New CEO

Former Galco COO and Arrow Electronics veteran Allison Sabia takes over leadership of Galco, succeeding Mike Conwell.

Feb 5th, 2021
Galco Industrial Electronics
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI — Galco Industrial Electronics, an industrial electronic components distributor, announced that Allison Sabia has been appointed as its new chief executive officer as of Feb. 1, replacing long-time CEO Mike Conwell, who is retiring.

SabiaSabiaSabia joined Galco as president and chief operating officer in November 2020, bringing with her extensive experience in distribution, digital marketing and e-commerce. Before joining Galco, Sabia held progressively senior roles with Arrow Electronics over a 23-year tenure, most recently serving as VP and global GM of Arrow Digital.

“I am excited and honored to join Galco, an e-commerce leader within the electronics distribution industry,” Allison Sabia said.  “The company’s impressive digital capabilities paired with its expert product knowledge and customer service provide an unmatched value proposition to its customers and excellent reach for its vendors.  I look forward to building upon Galco’s competitive advantages and accelerating growth in the years to come.”

“Allison has tremendous experience and brings a demonstrated track record of driving growth within electronics components distribution through digital commerce,” said Mike Conwell, former CEO.  “We believe that Allison’s leadership will allow Galco to improve its digital capabilities while expanding its available inventory, which in turn will greatly benefit both Galco’s customers and vendors. We are thrilled that Allison will be our next CEO and are optimistic that she will continue to drive growth across all of our business segments.”

Conwell will remain with Galco as a key strategic advisor and continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.


Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, Galco is an e-commerce driven, MRO-focused distributor of industrial and commercial electrical and electronic control, automation and motion, lighting and power transmission products. The company specializes in the distribution of hard-to-find products and offers a full-suite of customer services including custom-engineered systems and both send-in and on-site repair.

