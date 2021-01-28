PPE Supplier Saf-T-Gard Appoints New President

NORTHBROOK, IL — On Jan. 21, it was announced that Loren Rivkin, the fourth generation of Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. family ownership, was promoted to Saf-T-Gard president and chief operating officer.

Since opening for business in 1936, Saf-T-Gard has enabled on-the-job safety, compliance and peace of mind for hundreds of thousands of workers and their families by delivering superior safety products and solutions that protect against work-related hazards and prevent serious injuries, and the company will continue to do so under Loren’s direction.

Saf-T-Gard has grown significantly since its humble, two-person loft beginnings. Founded as the Latex Glove Company by Leo and Lillian Rivkin when the company began its operations in Chicago making waterproof, rubber-coated cotton gloves, Saf-T-Gard is now a celebrated manufacturer, distributor, importer, exporter and global supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE), electrical safety, facility safety and first aid products with thousands of customers across all industries. Today, Saf-T-Gard offers tens of thousands of products from the world’s leading manufacturers in addition to Saf-T-Gard’s exclusive brands. Saf-T-Gard serves customers in all 50 states and in more than 50 countries around the world, and Loren’s promotion is a testament to the company’s progression and rich history of service.

"This is a true reflection of the reality, recognizing Loren’s hands-on responsibility for our day-to-day operations as well as the next-generation vision for our future,' said Richard Rivkin, Saf-T-Gard CEO and Chairman of the Board. "February 1, 2021 will mark 22 years since Loren joined our company, just as 2021 marks 85 years since our company started by manufacturing industrial rubber gloves in a Chicago factory loft. Loren has also assumed leadership roles in our industry organizations (AD Safety Network and NAIL4PET) as well as active participation in ISEA and ASTM."

Richard Rivkin is not retiring. He will carry on as CEO, with the added role of chairman of the board, and he will continue working aggressively toward the company’s goal of Bringing Workers Home Safely Since 1936.

Located in Northbrook, IL, Saf-T-Gard International is a privately-held family-owned and operated global supplier of industrial safety products. Founded in 1936 as Latex Glove Manufacturing Company, Saf-T-Gard quickly evolved into a predominant manufacturer, distributor, importer and exporter of personal protective equipment, environmental safety, facility safety, first aid, public safety and electrical safety. Today, Saf-T-Gard carries on the tradition that was started more than 85 years ago: bringing customers the products, training and service they need to keep employees safe in the workplace. Saf-T-Gard is an active member of the National Safety Council (NSC) and AD Safety Network, as well as the American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM) and the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) committees responsible for the development of industry standards for protective equipment. Saf-T-Gard provides thousands of solutions from recognized brand names in addition to its renowned line of proprietary brands. Saf-T-Gard actively operates the Voltgard® Test Lab, one of the largest, independent, NAIL4PET-accredited test labs for rubber insulating products in the United States. To learn more, please visit www.saftgard.com or call 1-800-548-GARD (4273).