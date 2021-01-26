Triad Technologies Restructures Business, Promotes Execs

See who will lead the new business unit management structure for the fluid power and automation products distributor.

Jan 26th, 2021
Triad Technologies
Triad Header

In order to align their organizational structure to better serve the evolving needs of their customers and key trading partners, Triad Technologies has shifted to a business unit management structure. As part of this restructuring, Triad is pleased to announce the following promotions:

  • Scott Schoepf has accepted the position of VP of Business Development. Scott will lead Triad’s marketing, customer service, inside sales, and eCommerce efforts to deliver a consistent brand experience and drive synergies from recent acquisitions. Scott has been with Triad for the entirety of his 30+ year career and most recently held the position of VP of Sales & Marketing.
  • Chris Cowell has been promoted to Automation Business Unit Manager. In this expanded role, Chris will inherit responsibility for Triad’s full line of products and services as well the deployment of sales and technical resources. Chris joined Triad in 2017 via the acquisition of Rilco Industrial Controls, Cincinnati Controls, and E&M Automation where he was the President. He most recently served as Automation Product Manager – Safety, Sensors, and Vision.
  • Matt Snyder has been promoted to Retail Business Unit Manager. Matt will continue to lead Triad’s expanding network of ParkerStores as well as manage all retail product and service offerings. He will be tasked with leveraging Triad’s physical presence throughout their territory to strengthen key MRO partnerships. Matt joined Triad in 2016 and has held the position of Retail Sales Manager since then.
  • Lance Halterman has been promoted to Manager, Customer Experience. In this newly created position, Lance will be responsible for delivering a consistent and best-in-class customer experience throughout the company. Lance joined Triad in 1995 and has been Branch Manager of the Maumee branch since 2013.
  • To support these changes and execution of Triad’s strategic plans, David Haight has joined Triad as Director of Strategic Initiatives. David most recently worked at Applied Industrial Technologies as Director of Fluid Power and has previously held leadership roles at SunSource and the B.W. Rogers Company.

These positions were created to support recent organic and acquisitive growth and to enable future growth plans. The changes will help ensure Triad continues to provide the best possible customer experience while developing new and innovative product and service offerings.

Triad Technologies is an Ohio-based distributor of hydraulic, pneumatic, automation, electromechanical, filtration and lubrication technologies. Triad is a premier full-service stocking distributor, Hydraulic Technology Center (HTC), Pneumatic Technology Center (PTC), Automation Technology Center (ATC) and Connector Technology Center (CTC) of Parker Hannifin. With 22 locations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana, Triad provides product expertise, critical application knowledge and custom solutions to its customers with an emphasis on value-added services, including: technical support, 24/7 field service, and system design, hose assembly and repair service.


