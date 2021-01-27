Myers Industries Appoints Smucker Veteran as New CFO

Sonal Robinson takes over financial leadership of the polymer products supplier after 27 years at The J.M. Smucker Company.

Jan 27th, 2021
Myers Industries
Myers Industries

AKRON, OH — Myers Industries, a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, announced Wednesday that it has named Sonal Robinson as executive vice president of finance. Robinson will oversee the company’s finance, accounting, tax, treasury and investor relations functions beginning Feb. 1 and will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer in March.

RobinsonRobinson“Sonal has a rich history and proven track record of providing strong leadership in transformational environments,” said Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Myers Industries. “Specifically, her strategic experiences in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations align very well with the strategy and focus for Myers. I am delighted to welcome her to our team”.

McGaugh continued, “I would like to thank Dan Hoehn, who served as our Interim chief financial officer since September 2020, for his work in helping Myers execute our strategic vision. Dan will return to his previous role as vice president and corporate controller in March 2021.”

Robinson added, “I am very excited to join the team at Myers Industries. Mike has a compelling vision for the future, and I look forward to partnering with him and the broader leadership team to drive and execute our strategy. We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth, continue building out the “One Myers” culture, and position the company to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Robinson brings over 30 years of financial and operational expertise to the role. She joins Myers following a 27-year tenure at The J.M. Smucker Company, a publicly-traded leading consumer packaged goods company. Most recently at Smucker, she served as vice president and treasurer. Robinson’s prior roles included vice president, finance for the U.S. Retail Coffee segment and vice president, investor relations. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Miami University in Oxford, OH and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Myers Industries is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the United States.

Related
Myersa
Myers Industries CFO Resigns
Sep 18th, 2020
More in Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Sf
Systemax Appoints Chief Sales Officer for Global Industrial
Claudia Hughes will be responsible for sales and customer initiatives across Global Industrial's US and Canadian-managed sales teams.
Jan 25th, 2021
Ors Asd
ORS Nasco Appoints New Head of Sales & Marketing
Andy Boyle joins the well-known pure-play industrial wholesaler.
Jan 20th, 2021
Martin Inc Buildinga
Martin Inc. Adds New VP of Finance
Accomplished financial executive Doug Mannion joins the Alabama-based distributor that was No. 50 on ID's 2020 Big 50 List.
Jan 19th, 2021
Ergodyne Vector Logo
Ergodyne Announces Succession for VP of Global Sales
Mark Lindstrom's last day will be July 30, marking the end of 23 years with the company.
Jan 19th, 2021
Kimball
Kimball Midwest Adds 3 Senior Executives
The MRO distributor has appointed its first CFO, chief business development officer and a new general sales manager.
Jan 19th, 2021
Proton ai
Former NAW President Van Dongen Joins Proton as Senior Advisor
After completing 41 years as president and CEO of NAW, Van Dongen joins the AI-powered distribution sales management provider.
Jan 19th, 2021
A Google Street view of Bearing Headquarters' Broadview, IL headquarters.
Bearing Headquarters Appoints New Leadership
The Broadview, IL-based bearings distributor has a new president & CEO, executive VP and two VPs.
Jan 19th, 2021
Brady Industries' Las Vegas, NV headquarters.
Brady Adds New VP of Procurement
Mark Allen joins in the newly-created position for the janitorial and foodservice distributor.
Jan 18th, 2021
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Co. Promotes Stengel to President
Will Stengel was CEO of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance before joining GPC in 2019.
Jan 15th, 2021
136175841 10156582930672325 2299096680013367778 N
NOSHOK Announces New Purchasing Manager, Buyer
The Berea, OH-based company makes pressure, level, temperature & force measurement solutions, along with needle & manifold valves.
Jan 13th, 2021
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Makes 4 Executive Promotions
The electrical and industrial distributor has promoted four executives with close to 90 years of combined experience.
Jan 13th, 2021
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Adds Former Timken Exec as Business Development VP
Chris Henson most recently served as a VP in Timken Industrial Bearings business, leading product management and engineering.
Jan 13th, 2021