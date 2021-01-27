Pelican Products Appoints New Marketing Head

TORRANCE, CA — Pelican Products, Inc. has promoted Kevin Murphy to vice president of marketing for the US sales division. In his new role, Murphy will oversee the U.S. Commercial, Government and Consumer marketing teams, as well as all branding and creative initiatives.

"For the past 19 years, Kevin’s work to bring the Pelican Products brand to life has inspired customers across the globe,” said Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer for Pelican Products. “Because of his creativity, drive and marketing expertise, Pelican’s products are recognized as the best in the industry--offering superior quality, high-performance and rugged protection.”

During his time with Pelican, Murphy has managed all web content, advertising, collateral, videos, packaging and exhibits, as well as implementation of an information database, consumer relationship management system and lead management program. He also has led brand realignments for acquisitions and the Consumer marketing team’s transition to the U.S. Sales division, including defining a common voice to represent the brand across all platforms.

Murphy is a graduate of Burnley School of Arts in Seattle. Prior to joining Pelican Products, he worked in senior creative roles at well-respected advertising agencies including Foote, Cone & Belding and Dentsu, Young & Rubicam in Hong Kong. Awards from his advertising career include Print Regional Design, Communication Arts and the Art Directors Club of Los Angeles. Murphy also holds nine U.S. patents licensed to Disney, Rubbermaid and Fellowes.





Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense/military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. The company operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU.