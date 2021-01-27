Pelican Products Appoints New Marketing Head

Kevin Murphy will oversee the US commercial, government and consumer marketing teams, as well as all branding and creative initiatives.

Jan 27th, 2021
Pelican Products
Pelican Products

TORRANCE, CA — Pelican Products, Inc. has promoted Kevin Murphy to vice president of marketing for the US sales division. In his new role, Murphy will oversee the U.S. Commercial, Government and Consumer marketing teams, as well as all branding and creative initiatives.

MurphyMurphy"For the past 19 years, Kevin’s work to bring the Pelican Products brand to life has inspired customers across the globe,” said Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer for Pelican Products. “Because of his creativity, drive and marketing expertise, Pelican’s products are recognized as the best in the industry--offering superior quality, high-performance and rugged protection.”

During his time with Pelican, Murphy has managed all web content, advertising, collateral, videos, packaging and exhibits, as well as implementation of an information database, consumer relationship management system and lead management program. He also has led brand realignments for acquisitions and the Consumer marketing team’s transition to the U.S. Sales division, including defining a common voice to represent the brand across all platforms.

Murphy is a graduate of Burnley School of Arts in Seattle. Prior to joining Pelican Products, he worked in senior creative roles at well-respected advertising agencies including Foote, Cone & Belding and Dentsu, Young & Rubicam in Hong Kong. Awards from his advertising career include Print Regional Design, Communication Arts and the Art Directors Club of Los Angeles. Murphy also holds nine U.S. patents licensed to Disney, Rubbermaid and Fellowes.

Pelican 45 Year Anniversary Logos

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense/military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. The company operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU.

More in Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Sf
Systemax Appoints Chief Sales Officer for Global Industrial
Claudia Hughes will be responsible for sales and customer initiatives across Global Industrial's US and Canadian-managed sales teams.
Jan 25th, 2021
Ors Asd
ORS Nasco Appoints New Head of Sales & Marketing
Andy Boyle joins the well-known pure-play industrial wholesaler.
Jan 20th, 2021
Martin Inc Buildinga
Martin Inc. Adds New VP of Finance
Accomplished financial executive Doug Mannion joins the Alabama-based distributor that was No. 50 on ID's 2020 Big 50 List.
Jan 19th, 2021
Ergodyne Vector Logo
Ergodyne Announces Succession for VP of Global Sales
Mark Lindstrom's last day will be July 30, marking the end of 23 years with the company.
Jan 19th, 2021
Kimball
Kimball Midwest Adds 3 Senior Executives
The MRO distributor has appointed its first CFO, chief business development officer and a new general sales manager.
Jan 19th, 2021
Proton ai
Former NAW President Van Dongen Joins Proton as Senior Advisor
After completing 41 years as president and CEO of NAW, Van Dongen joins the AI-powered distribution sales management provider.
Jan 19th, 2021
A Google Street view of Bearing Headquarters' Broadview, IL headquarters.
Bearing Headquarters Appoints New Leadership
The Broadview, IL-based bearings distributor has a new president & CEO, executive VP and two VPs.
Jan 19th, 2021
Brady Industries' Las Vegas, NV headquarters.
Brady Adds New VP of Procurement
Mark Allen joins in the newly-created position for the janitorial and foodservice distributor.
Jan 18th, 2021
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Co. Promotes Stengel to President
Will Stengel was CEO of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance before joining GPC in 2019.
Jan 15th, 2021
136175841 10156582930672325 2299096680013367778 N
NOSHOK Announces New Purchasing Manager, Buyer
The Berea, OH-based company makes pressure, level, temperature & force measurement solutions, along with needle & manifold valves.
Jan 13th, 2021
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Makes 4 Executive Promotions
The electrical and industrial distributor has promoted four executives with close to 90 years of combined experience.
Jan 13th, 2021
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Adds Former Timken Exec as Business Development VP
Chris Henson most recently served as a VP in Timken Industrial Bearings business, leading product management and engineering.
Jan 13th, 2021