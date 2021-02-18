SKF Appoints VPs of US Marketing, HR

LANSDALE, PA — SKF, a global supplier of bearings, seals, lubricants, linear motion components and condition monitoring systems, announced Wednesday the hiring and promotion of two key additions to the executive leadership team of SKF USA, its US subsidiary. Fal Dieso joins SKF as vice president of marketing in North America, and Amy Sliwinski has been promoted to vice president of human resources for SKF in North America.

Dieso will lead the planning, development and execution of all SKF strategic marketing initiatives in North America, including demand generation, product marketing, brand and corporate communications. She will also serve as the North America executive sponsor for Women of Influence, SKF’s employee resource group focused on mentoring and targeted professional development for women at all levels within the company.

Prior to joining SKF, Dieso served in concurrent marketing leadership roles for industrial electronics and automation technology distributors RS Components and Allied Electronics & Automation. She also previously led digital marketing strategy, campaign planning and execution, as well as sales enablement, social media, public relations and channel marketing efforts in senior marketing positions at Ricoh USA, TE Connectivity, Princeton Power Systems and Nokia.

“As a marketer, this is a phenomenal opportunity to help shape the future of a storied global brand,” said Dieso. “I can’t wait to explore new opportunities to creatively engage our audiences, tell the SKF engineering story in North America and work alongside our channel partners and distributors to build an industry-leading experience for our customers.”

Sliwinski will lead human resources for SKF North America and become a member of the company’s executive leadership team, where she will lead implementation of the company’s new initiative, a values-driven “11 Behaviors,” organizational culture program. Most recently, she served as the vice president of recruiting and talent management for SKF USA.

Prior to joining SKF, Sliwinski held a long-tenured career at Santander as director of human resources strategy, leading learning and development, talent management and change management initiatives for the company in the United States.

“I am honored to continue to advance SKF human resources initiatives. How we represent ourselves impacts employee experience, production, our brand and customers. We will thrive with engaged and motivated employees who feel valued and listened to, and efficient, effective processes that are backed by real-time data and innovative technologies. I am excited for the opportunity to work with key stakeholders and business leaders to drive programs and strategic methods that enhance the employee experience and make it easier to do business with SKF,” explained Sliwinski.

“Both Fal and Amy are innovative, results-based leaders who bring decades of experience in marketing and human resources to the executive team at SKF USA,” said John Schmidt, president of SKF USA, Inc. “I am confident they will make an immediate impact in their new roles and I am excited to see all they will accomplish for our employees and customers in the future.”