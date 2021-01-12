SKF Appoints SAS Head as New CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — AB SKF's Board of Directors has appointed Rickard Gustafson as its new president and CEO. Rickard Gustafson will succeed Alrik Danielson during the first half of 2021.

Rickard Gustafson is currently president and CEO of the SAS Group. Before joining SAS ten years ago, Rickard Gustafson was CEO of the insurance company Codan/Trygg Hansa and has held several positions within General Electric. He has a master's degree in engineering from Linköping University.

Hans Stråberg, Chairman of the Board of AB SKF, said: “After a thorough and robust search process, we are very pleased to be able to welcome Rickard Gustafson to SKF. Rickard Gustafson's strong and modern leadership, broad international experience and energy make him the right person to lead the continued implementation of SKF's strategy and take SKF to the next level of profitable growth and development. ”

“I am happy and grateful for the opportunity to lead SKF, a highly -respected company in its industry," Gustafson said. "SKF has a clearly-defined strategic focus and I look forward to getting involved in the organization and further accelerating the ongoing transformation into an even more customer-focused, innovative, efficient and sustainable business. ”

Hans Stråberg says: "The board would like to thank Alrik Danielson for his significant contribution to SKF's development during his time as President and CEO."