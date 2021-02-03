SKF Q4 Organic Sales Return to Breakeven

The bearings maker had previously seen organic year-over-year declines of 5 percent in Q3 and 25 percent in Q2.

Feb 3rd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Skf Box

Sweden-based bearings maker SKF — which appointed a new CEO in January — reported its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, showing continued considerable improvement in organic sales that are now essentially back to breakeven after a downtrodden 2020.

The company posted total Q4 sales of $2.33 billion, down 8.2 percent year-over-year overall, with organic sales down just 0.1 percent. That follows a 5.1 percent organic decline in Q3 and a 25 percent decline in Q2. Q4 organic sales were up 12.3 percent in Latin America, up 7.7 percent in Asia, up 3.8 percent in Middle East & Africa, down 4.3 percent in North America and down 6.5 percent in Europe.

By business segment:

  • Q4 total sales in SKF's Industrial unit fell 11.3 percent year-over-year, with organic sales down 4.4 percent and an operating margin of 12.3 percent. For the full year, Industrial sales were down 11.6 percent from 2019, with organic sales down 8.8 percent and an operating margin of 12.4 percent.
  • Q4 total sales in SKF's Automotive unit were up 1.8 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 11.1 percent and an operating margin of 8.9 percent. For the full year, Automotive sales were down 16.5 percent, with organic sales down 12.8 percent and an operating margin of 1.5 percent.

SKF had a Q4 operating profit of $262 million, up from $230 million a year earlier. Q4 total profit of $190 million improved from $130 million of a year earlier and $140 million in Q3. For the full year 2020, operating profit of $840 million was down from 2019's $1.12 billion, while total profit of $530 million was down from 2019's $690 million.

"Capitalizing on new ways of working, ensuring we create and maintain simplified organizational structures and always keep the customer's needs at heart has enabled us to continually reduce our headcount during the year, with a further head-count reduction in the quarter of 200," said CEO Alrik Danielson, who will be succeeded by current SAS Group chief executive during the first half of this year. "Investments in and consolidation of our factories continued during the quarter, including the announcement of a consolidation of our slewing bearing manufacturing and supporting functions in France."

SKF said it expects to see mid-single-digit year-over-year organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Related
Skf Er
SKF Appoints SAS Head as New CEO
Jan 12th, 2021
Skf Wer
SKF Reorganizes France Bearing Production, Closing 1 Plant
Nov 3rd, 2020
Skf E
SKF Organic Sales Improve Considerably from Q2; Still Down YoY
Oct 28th, 2020
More in Earnings
Applied Catalog
Applied's Quarterly Sales Still Down YoY, But Improving
The company noted positive underlying demand points of sequential improvement, with a smaller organic sales decline expected for the January-March quarter.
Jan 28th, 2021
Stanley Show
Retail, Tools & Storage Powers Stanley Black & Decker's Big Q4
The company said its 25 percent organic growth in Tools & Storage reflected consumer trends in home & garden, e-commerce and home improvement.
Jan 28th, 2021
In this file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight. Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner.
Boeing Posts $8.4B Loss on Weaker Demand
The quarterly results capped a record loss for all of 2020.
Jan 27th, 2021
3 M Asd 5f9712a558e96
3M's Personal Safety Organic Sales Surged 42% in Q4
The company also saw solid growth in industrial adhesives & tapes and roofing granules.
Jan 26th, 2021
Fastenal Istock
Fastenal's Fastener Sales Grow for 1st Time Since the Pandemic Started
It's a solid sign of product and customer mix normalization amid the lasting pandemic.
Jan 20th, 2021
Bossard Door
Bossard's Americas Sales Post Solid Q4 Improvement
Total 2020 Americas sales were down nearly 8 percent from 2019, but Q4 sales improved nearly 10 percent in local currency.
Jan 15th, 2021
Msc Agasd
MSC's December Growth a Welcomed Sign of Market Recovery
MSC's September-November sales fell 6 percent over-over-year despite major safety & janitorial gains, but momentum built through the end of 2020.
Jan 6th, 2021
3 Ma
3M's Safety & Industrial Sales Surge in November
Safety and Industrial segment sales growth was far higher than in October or Q3.
Dec 15th, 2020
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus-Ravaged Glove Maker Nets Record Profits
The company is the world's largest rubber glove maker.
Dec 9th, 2020
Hd Supply 09u
Slimmed-Down HD Supply Reports Flat Q3 Sales
With only its Facilities Maintenance segment left going forward, the company's daily sales accelerated in November.
Dec 4th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal's Daily Sales Accelerate Further as Fasteners Near Breakeven
Growth had steadily slowed from June through September, but has picked back up as fastener sales continue to climb back.
Dec 4th, 2020
Exxontn
Exxon Mobil Takes Massive Writedown on 'Epic Failure' Acquisition
The 2009 purchase is being called an "epic failure."
Dec 3rd, 2020