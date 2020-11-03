SKF Reorganizes France Bearing Production, Closing 1 Plant

The Avallon site currently has 140 employees and activities are expected to stop by the end of 2022.

Nov 3rd, 2020
SKF
Skf Wer

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — On Tuesday, SKF announced a consolidation and restructuring of various manufacturing, business and administrative functions in France. Consequently, manufacturing of slewing bearings would be moved from Avallon to St-Cyr-sur-Loire, resulting in the proposed closure of the Avallon factory.

The transfer of production from Avallon to St-Cyr enables a more competitive and flexible offer to customers, as well as the realization of synergies from the existing service center and logistics capabilities in Saint-Cyr.

"We have announced a number of factory consolidations during the year and whilst these are difficult decisions to take, they are necessary to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our customers in terms of competitiveness, flexibility and quality," said Kent Viitanen, SKF president of bearing operations. "We are committed to working with our employees to ensure a smooth transition into training programs and new employment opportunities."

The Avallon site currently has 140 employees and activities are expected to stop by the end of 2022. The restructuring of manufacturing, business and administrative functions in France is expected to impact approximately 110 employees.

The proposals announced today are subject to consultation with French employee representatives.

Related
Skf E
SKF Organic Sales Improve Considerably from Q2; Still Down YoY
Oct 28th, 2020
Skf E
SKF to Consolidate Ohio, South Carolina Factories and Invest in 2 Others
Sep 23rd, 2020
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Trucks
Border States Overhauls Regional Structure
BSE, No. 27 on ID's Big 50 List, moves to two geographic regions that lean on 10 service areas.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Completes Refinancing, Extends Credit Facility
No. 25 on ID's Big 50 List, SBP is a group of distribution companies that includes Singer Equities, Bishop Lifting Products and Dakota Fluid Power.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Overdrive
New Industrial Distributor Overdrive Tech Group Launches in Phoenix
Thirty-year distribution industry veteran Jeff Overby has launched the new metalworking and industrial supplies distributor.
Oct 21st, 2020
Sandvik Coromant
Sandvik Coromant Relocating US Headquarters to North Carolina in May
The updated facility will house the company's production unit, Sandvik Coromant Center and offices all in one common location.
Oct 21st, 2020
This photo from Optimas Solutions' ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new St. Louis distribution center shows, from left: Subash Alias, CEO, Missouri Partnership; Winston Calvert, St. Louis County Chief Strategy Officer; Steve Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alliance STL; Mike Parson, Governor, State of Missouri; Paul Przyby, VP, Sales and GM, Optimas.
Optimas Opens St. Louis DC for MRO, PPE Products
The news comes right after Optimas announced a new CEO and standard fastener program.
Oct 20th, 2020
Asrg
Allied Electronics Expands Power Transmission Offerings
Top brands for the added products includeTHK, Ringfeder, Timken, Contitech, Rexnord, INA and FAG.
Oct 19th, 2020
Bondloc Uk Announces National Distribution Agreement With Msc
MSC Industrial Inks Distribution Deal With UK Adhesives Maker Bondlock
MSC has launched Bondloc's complete range of adhesives and sealants on its website and will continue to roll them out.
Oct 16th, 2020
A;sldkg
Optimas Launches Standard Fastener Program
The new program delivers speed and availability for operations professionals seeking to standardize on common parts.
Oct 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwest's new distribution center in Arlington, TX.
Kimball Midwest Opens New Dallas Area DC
It comes after more than a year of preparation and relocation from the company's previous facility there.
Oct 15th, 2020
Uline
Report: Uline Adding Large Distribution Center in South Florida
Uline has been approved to build a nearly 1-million-square-foot DC in Naples, FL, which would be the company's ninth location in the US.
Oct 14th, 2020
B&f Box
Catching Up With B&F Fastener Supply
ID visited the fastener products distributor and services provider in late 2016, and it's only grown since. Here, we find out what the company has been up to lately.
Oct 7th, 2020
I Stock 597961424
MSC Industrial Adds New Milling Service
MSC MillMax combines the knowledge and insight of MSC's team of metalworking specialists with proprietary impact testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.
Oct 5th, 2020