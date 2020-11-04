Report: Stanley Black & Decker Closes China Factory

One of the company's subsidiaries in South China reportedly permanently closed last week after 25 years in operation.

Nov 4th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Stanley B&d Sdf

The South China Morning Post reported Tuesday that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker has permanently closed its factory in the city of Shenzhen, resulting in the reduction of more than 1,000 jobs there.

The report cited a corporate notice dated Oct. 26 that attributed the closure of Stanley Black & Decker Precision Manufacturing (Shenzhen) to changes in the overall market environment and growing competition.

The business unit is listed by Stanley Black & Decker as a subsidiary, one of 22 in China as of April 2018.

According to the Morning Post, SBD’s Shenzhen factory has been in operation for 25 years.

The report went on to describe a visit the Morning Post made to the factory last week in which “the entrance was swarming with human resource managers and labor agents who were trying to persuade laid-off workers from the closed factory to join other ones.”

The report came a day after Stanley Black & Decker reported its 2020 third quarter fiscal results, which showed a considerable rebound to growth after large year-over-year losses in Q2. SBD had Q3 sales of $3.85 billion, up 6.0 percent year-over-year, led by an 11 percent sales jump from its Tools & Storage unit. Operating profit of $520 million and net profit of $395 million were also major year-over-year improvements.

