Graybar Names New Head of Strategic Accounts

Company veteran Andrew Ipson will become VP of strategic accounts on April 1, having served in several Graybar leadership roles since 2008.

Feb 22nd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Logo

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced Feb. 17 that Andrew C. Ipson has been named vice president - strategic accounts, effective April 1.

IpsonIpsonIpson has nearly 22 years of industry experience. He currently serves as Director, Electrical Sales in Graybar’s Southwest District, with responsibility for growth throughout the state of California. Ipson started his career in 1999 with Consolidated Electrical Distributors and has advanced through several leadership roles with Graybar since joining the company in 2008.

“We congratulate Andy on his promotion,” said Graybar’s Senior Vice President - Sales, David G. Maxwell. “Andy is highly respected for his leadership and his ability to achieve positive results for Graybar and our customers. I look forward to working with him to grow our business by providing exceptional service and bringing innovative solutions to our strategic account customers.”  

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

More in Staffing Changes
Emersonaere
Emerson Makes Leadership Changes at COO, Automation Solutions
Current COO Steve Pelch is leaving the company.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Asdf
Motion Makes 7 Management Promotions
Recently rebranded from Motion Industries, the company announced promotions to key field management positions.
Feb 15th, 2021
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New VP of Marketing
Michael Troka will lead all marketing strategies and tactics for the supplier of mezzanine platforms, material lifts and safety guarding products.
Feb 12th, 2021
Linc Sfd
LINC Systems Announces New Leadership Upon Retirement of Founder & CEO
LINC's CEO is now Kelly Evans, who is the former owner and CEO of RV Evans, which LINC acquired in early 2020.
Feb 8th, 2021
119751944 4272491529488490 5154756003932461489 O
MRO Electronics Distributor Galco Appoints New CEO
Former Galco COO and Arrow Electronics veteran Allison Sabia takes over leadership of Galco, succeeding Mike Conwell.
Feb 5th, 2021
Naw
Execs From Lawson Products, RelaDyne, ORS Named NAW 2021 Officers
NAW members have elected a new chairman, and several NAW officers who are executives at prominent industrial distribution firms.
Jan 29th, 2021
Main Image Nbc
PPE Supplier Saf-T-Gard Appoints New President
Also named COO, Loren Rivkin carries on a fourth generation of family leadership.
Jan 28th, 2021
Myers Industries
Myers Industries Appoints Smucker Veteran as New CFO
Sonal Robinson takes over financial leadership of the polymer products supplier after 27 years at The J.M. Smucker Company.
Jan 27th, 2021
Pelican Products
Pelican Products Appoints New Marketing Head
Kevin Murphy will oversee the US commercial, government and consumer marketing teams, as well as all branding and creative initiatives.
Jan 27th, 2021
Ad Adfga 5faabad6dffc7
Snap-on Veteran Carr to Lead AD's Industrial & Safety and Safety Network Units
Carr brings more than 30 years of industrial MRO and safety channel experience, most recently serving as VP of Snap-On Industrial Brands.
Jan 27th, 2021
Triad Header
Triad Technologies Restructures Business, Promotes Execs
See who will lead the new business unit management structure for the fluid power and automation products distributor.
Jan 26th, 2021
54729736 2368573056500397 5921026516807843840 N
R S Hughes Names New Leadership Following Passing of Biocini
Bill Matthews became CEO in December after 19-year company president Pete Biocini passed away this past November.
Jan 25th, 2021