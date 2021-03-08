Grainger Appoints New Head of Cybersecurity

Julie Myerholtz joins the MRO products giant as its chief information security officer, bringing in 20 years of experience to the company.

Mar 8th, 2021
Grainger
Grainger Boxes Er Ee
Grainger

CHICAGO — MRO products giant Grainger announced Monday that Julie Myerholtz joined the company as vice president, chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, she is responsible for the company's cybersecurity vision and strategy, and collaborating with customers, suppliers, Grainger leadership and the board of directors on information security-related matters.

MyerholtzMyerholtz"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to the company as her role is critical to serving customers, helping ensure our systems are secure, and protecting our customer, company and team member data," said Jonny LeRoy, Grainger chief technology officer. "I am confident that she will serve as a trusted advisor, as we continue to transform and provide digital solutions to help our customers solve their problems."

Myerholtz has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise risk management, information security, data privacy, and IT operations and governance. She most recently served as CISO at First Solar, a solar panel manufacturing company. Prior to that, she spent eight years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she led information technology audits, business process audits and consulting engagements for a portfolio of manufacturing, utility/energy and technology clients.

READ MORE: Grainger's Organic Sales Continue Solid Improvement; Full Year Sales Up 2.7%

Myerholtz reports to LeRoy and will be based in Grainger's Chicago-area headquarters office.

Grainger is the 11th largest e-retailer in North America, according to the 2020 Digital Commerce 360 U.S. Top 1000. The company continues to invest and grow its industry-leading digital capabilities to better serve customers.

With 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, Grainger is No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List.

