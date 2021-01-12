Grainger Appoints New CFO, Grainger Business President

CHICAGO — MRO products distributor Grainger, No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, announced Tuesday the following executive leadership appointments:

Deidra (Dee) Merriwether, currently senior vice president (SVP) and president, North American sales and services, has been named chief financial officer.

Paige Robbins, currently SVP, chief technology, merchandising, marketing and strategy officer, has been named SVP and president of the Grainger Business Unit, comprised of Grainger businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

"Dee is a proven executive with a track record of delivering profitable growth," said DG Macpherson, chairman and chief executive officer of Grainger. "Her financial expertise and deep understanding of Grainger's business operations will serve the company well as we execute our strategy and expand our leadership position. I would also like to thank Rob O'Keef for serving as our interim CFO and the entire Grainger finance team for leading through a smooth transition. Rob will resume his role as vice president and treasurer."

The Grainger Business Unit will merge all commercial functions for the Grainger brand in North America into a single organization. This new structure will help drive profitable share gain and exceptional customer solutions across geographies.

"We keep the world working when we truly understand our customers' needs and provide solutions that keep their operations running, protect their people, and save them time and money," said Macpherson. "Integrating our sales, services and solutions functions into one business unit will help Grainger better support our customers with quicker, more coordinated decisions.

"Paige is well-positioned to lead the Grainger Business Unit, bringing a strategic mindset and operational experience to the role," continued Macpherson. "Since joining Grainger, Paige has made significant contributions to the company, first as the head of our Global Supply Chain function, and most recently leading Grainger's Technology, Merchandising, Marketing and Strategy functions. In each position, she delivered strong operational results and put the customer first."

Merriwether and Robbins will assume their new roles effective immediately.

Deidra (Dee) Merriwether joined Grainger in 2013 as head of North America Finance. In 2017, she became head of US direct sales and pricing, leading the development and implementation of Grainger's new pricing strategy, and reinvigorating the company's relationships with large and medium customers throughout the United States. In 2020, she was named SVP and president, North American sales & services, where she has been responsible for Grainger's sales, solutions and customer engagement strategies across North America. Prior to joining Grainger, Merriwether worked in various roles with Sears Holdings, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Eli Lilly, where she delivered consistent top quartile performance. She currently serves on the board of directors of Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest timberlands operators, as well as the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Paige Robbins joined Grainger in 2010 and, during her tenure, she has led the global supply chain, branch network, customer service centers, corporate strategy, marketing, merchandising and the Grainger Technology Group. Prior to joining Grainger, Robbins served as partner and managing director at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she specialized in industrial companies. At BCG, she helped her clients on a range of issues including growth, customer segmentation, pricing, profit improvement, supply chain and merger and acquisition strategies.