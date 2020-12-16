Recapping Grainger's 2020 Philanthropy, Partnerships

Grainger made numerous charitable donations throughout 2020 and worked with key partners to serve local communities. Here's a recap of those efforts.

Dec 16th, 2020
Grainger
CHICAGO — MRO products distributor Grainger, No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, worked with key partners in 2020 to serve local communities.  Throughout the year, the company’s charitable focus centered on education and workforce development, and disaster preparedness and response.

“We applaud our community partners who work diligently to offer support, opportunity and hope to those in need,” said DG Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “All of us have a role to play in building and supporting vibrant communities.  This year has proven that tough issues can only be solved by understanding each other and working together.  I’m proud of how Grainger’s 25,000 team members have remained focused on supporting the communities where we live and work, and thank our community partners who are helping us all move forward together to keep the world working.”

Grainger’s charitable commitments in 2020 include the following.

Children First Fund: The Chicago Public Schools Foundation – Donated 1.7 million masks to the Children First Fund to help ensure all students, faculty and staff affiliated with Chicago Public Schools can return to the classroom with the appropriate face coverings.

American Red Cross – Served as a $500,000 American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) member, pledging financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters that allow the Red Cross to respond whenever and wherever disasters occur, and help families during the recovery process and prepare them for future emergencies.

“For nearly 20 years, Grainger and the Red Cross have partnered in ways that have helped change lives,” said Trevor Riggen, Senior Vice President, American Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services.  “Whether it’s ensuring families impacted by disasters get immediate relief, donating more than 130,000 smoke alarms that have saved lives or volunteering countless hours, Grainger team members make it possible for us to meet critical needs in communities down the street and across the country.  I am so grateful for their partnership, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together in the next 20 years.”

1871 and Chicago Innovation – Partnered with organizations, such as 1871 and Chicago Innovation, in support of initiatives and programs that increase the accessibility of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to underrepresented groups. 

Folds of Honor – Provided scholarship funding to Folds of Honor, the nonprofit organization that offers educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled military members.  These grants directly fund scholarships to qualified, incoming college freshman who are pursuing degrees in engineering and technology.

Grainger Tools for Tomorrow – Maintained a commitment to the future of the skilled trade workforce through the Grainger Tools for Tomorrow scholarship program.  Grainger offers scholarships to students in skilled trade, public safety and supply chain programs within participating U.S. community colleges.

Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives – Supported Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI) with a grant for its Small Business Repair Program.  CNI is a nonprofit community development organization that provides resources for building, sustaining and growing businesses in under-resourced neighborhoods  The Small Business Repair Program helps small businesses in the South and West sides of Chicago offset the costs of replacing storefronts, equipment, inventory and other expenses following civil unrest across the city.

“Grainger stepped in at a crucial moment, supporting some of the City’s most vulnerable businesses addressing loss from both the pandemic and unrest,” said David Doig, President of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives.  “Without their support, many of these businesses might not have been able to survive.  On their behalf, CNI offers Grainger an enormous thank you.”

Team Member GivingIn addition to these corporate initiatives, Grainger’s nine Business Resource Groups have supported more than 20 local community organizations throughout the year.  Grainger team members also made donations through the company's Charitable Matching Gift program, where the company offers a 3:1 match of employee contributions.  

For more information about Grainger’s efforts to support communities, visit www.graingercsr.com.

