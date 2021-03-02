Turtle & Hughes Adds New VP of Sales

LINDE , NJ — Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation’s top independent industrial and electrical distributors, has announced that Wendy Buchholz has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. She is responsible for growth in Upstate New York with an emphasis on sustainable solutions.

Buchholz spent the last 25 years at Johnson Controls, a multi-national leader in energy efficiency, controls and automation. There, she recorded consistent success leading revenue and profit growth at the Fortune 500 company. Most recently, Buchholz served for two years as Director of Connected Technologies optimizing growth and increasing market share of a $500 million connected outcomes business in the Eastern U.S.

“Wendy has spent her entire career providing customers with solutions that increase energy efficiency and reliability. Building smart cities with sustainable partners is a key growth area for Turtle,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO of Turtle & Hughes. “We are thrilled to attract proven technical talent like Wendy who will guide our customers to the next level of measurable sustainable solutions.”

“We are fortunate to have Wendy on our team,” added Luis Valls, President of the Electrical Distribution Division of Turtle & Hughes. “She brings comprehensive experience delivering complex projects to customers and has a deep knowledge of construction, sales, service and energy solutions for a more sustainable outcome.”

Previously, she served as General Manager of Building Efficiency (2013-2019) responsible for leading all aspects of the business, including construction, service and energy solutions-based work for the company’s Northeast Region. During her career, Buchholz also served as: Area General Manager, Energy Solutions (2010 – 2013); Branch Service Manager (2004 – 2010); and in Business Development (1995 – 2004).

Buchholz resides in Fairport, NY. She is a graduate of Ithaca College with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and received an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She can be reached at 585-474-1684 or wendy.buchholz@turtle.com .

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.