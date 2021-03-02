Turtle & Hughes Adds New VP of Sales

Johnson Controls veteran Wendy Buchholz now leads Turtle's sales growth in Upstate New York with an emphasis on sustainable solutions.

Mar 2nd, 2021
Turtle & Hughes
Turtle Da

LINDE , NJ — Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation’s top independent industrial and electrical distributors, has announced that Wendy Buchholz has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. She is responsible for growth in Upstate New York with an emphasis on sustainable solutions.

BuchholzBuchholzBuchholz spent the last 25 years at Johnson Controls, a multi-national leader in energy efficiency, controls and automation. There, she recorded consistent success leading revenue and profit growth at the Fortune 500 company. Most recently, Buchholz served for two years as Director of Connected Technologies optimizing growth and increasing market share of a $500 million connected outcomes business in the Eastern U.S. 

“Wendy has spent her entire career providing customers with solutions that increase energy efficiency and reliability.  Building smart cities with sustainable partners is a key growth area for Turtle,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO of Turtle & Hughes. “We are thrilled to attract proven technical talent like Wendy who will guide our customers to the next level of measurable sustainable solutions.”

“We are fortunate to have Wendy on our team,” added Luis Valls, President of the Electrical Distribution Division of Turtle & Hughes. “She brings comprehensive experience delivering complex projects to customers and has a deep knowledge of construction, sales, service and energy solutions for a more sustainable outcome.”

Previously, she served as General Manager of Building Efficiency (2013-2019) responsible for leading all aspects of the business, including construction, service and energy solutions-based work for the company’s Northeast Region. During her career, Buchholz also served as: Area General Manager, Energy Solutions (2010 – 2013); Branch Service Manager (2004 – 2010); and in Business Development (1995 – 2004).

Buchholz resides in Fairport, NY. She is a graduate of Ithaca College with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and received an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She can be reached at 585-474-1684 or wendy.buchholz@turtle.com.

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

More in Staffing Changes
Graybar Logo
Graybar Names New Head of Strategic Accounts
Company veteran Andrew Ipson will become VP of strategic accounts on April 1, having served in several Graybar leadership roles since 2008.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Asf
Bearings & PT Supplier Solve Industrial Motion Group Names CEO
Solve was formed this past November through the merging of P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Beairngs.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Hyster Yale Sf
Hyster-Yale CEO Adds Materials Handling President Title
The lift truck and aftermarket parts supplier said the added title for Rajiv Prasad better reflects his role.
Feb 19th, 2021
Martin Fastening
Martin Inc. Makes Fastening Solutions Leadership Promotion
KG Sims' responsibilities will include business development and fasteners market expansion throughout all of Martin’s current geography.
Feb 19th, 2021
Skf Wer
SKF Appoints VPs of US Marketing, HR
A former marketing leader at electronics distributors RS Components and Allied Electronics takes over similar leadership for SKF USA.
Feb 18th, 2021
Emersonaere
Emerson Makes Leadership Changes at COO, Automation Solutions
Current COO Steve Pelch is leaving the company.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Asdf
Motion Makes 7 Management Promotions
Recently rebranded from Motion Industries, the company announced promotions to key field management positions.
Feb 15th, 2021
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New VP of Marketing
Michael Troka will lead all marketing strategies and tactics for the supplier of mezzanine platforms, material lifts and safety guarding products.
Feb 12th, 2021
Linc Sfd
LINC Systems Announces New Leadership Upon Retirement of Founder & CEO
LINC's CEO is now Kelly Evans, who is the former owner and CEO of RV Evans, which LINC acquired in early 2020.
Feb 8th, 2021
119751944 4272491529488490 5154756003932461489 O
MRO Electronics Distributor Galco Appoints New CEO
Former Galco COO and Arrow Electronics veteran Allison Sabia takes over leadership of Galco, succeeding Mike Conwell.
Feb 5th, 2021
Naw
Execs From Lawson Products, RelaDyne, ORS Named NAW 2021 Officers
NAW members have elected a new chairman, and several NAW officers who are executives at prominent industrial distribution firms.
Jan 29th, 2021
Main Image Nbc
PPE Supplier Saf-T-Gard Appoints New President
Also named COO, Loren Rivkin carries on a fourth generation of family leadership.
Jan 28th, 2021