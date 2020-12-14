Crescent Electric Supply Appoints Chief Transformation Officer

EAST DUBUQUE, IL — Crescent Electric Supply Company announced Dec. 11 that Seth Erickson has joined the organization as their new chief transformation officer. As part of his role, Seth will oversee a number of strategic teams and initiatives, including eCommerce, IT, Marketing, Business Process Improvement, System Integration and the Project Management Office.

“Seth brings a wealth of experience in leading strategic, transformative initiatives across a wide range of organizations within our industry,” said Scott Teerlinck, President and CEO of Crescent Electric Supply Company. “As we embark upon Crescent’s second century of business, we are excited to leverage Seth’s leadership and transformation experiences to help us enhance how we support our customers before, during, and after the sale, as well as how we partner with our vendors and their manufacturer representatives for improved collaboration and results.”

Prior to joining Crescent, Seth spent more than two decades leading teams and functional departments in the industrial distribution market with McMaster-Carr, MSC Industrial, and W.W. Grainger. During that time Seth served as President of Zoro, Grainger’s MRO eCommerce marketplace, where he led their hyper-growth digital business for four years.

“I am excited about what lies ahead with Crescent and this role,” said Seth Erickson. “We have the opportunity to transform this company in a meaningful way, and I look forward to working across all Crescent businesses to develop new ways to delight our customers and exceed their expectations.”Seth holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Michigan State University.

Crescent Electric Supply Company — one of the largest electrical supply distributors in the United States — was No. 42 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $199 million in 2019 sales of industrial products. The family-owned business has served contractors, institutional and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, industrial, and data communication products from 140+ branch locations in 26 states for over a century. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric Supply in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and National Electric Supply in New Mexico. The company received the Best of the Best Overall Distributor Marketing Award for 2018 from the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). For more information, visit www.cesco.com.