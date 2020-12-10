Dorner Adds Regional Sales Director

Matthew Kelley will lead a team of Dorner regional managers to grow the company’s industrial and sanitary conveyor business.

Dec 10th, 2020
Dorner
HARTLAND, WI — Matthew Kelley has been appointed as regional sales director for Dorner. In this newly-created position, Kelley will lead a team of Dorner regional managers to grow the company’s industrial and sanitary conveyor business.

KelleyDorner (http://www.dornerconveyors.com) is an industry leader in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of precision industrial and sanitary conveyor systems.

Kelley brings more than 14 years of sales experience to Dorner. He was most recently a regional sales manager at PCM, a fluid-handling equipment supplier for industrial and food markets. Kelley also held various sales manager positions within the natural resources and medical industries.

“This is a great opportunity for me to join Dorner and work closely with our talented regional sales managers to demonstrate the value our conveyor solutions bring to customers,” Kelley said. “This is a growing company, and I’m very excited to join this team and contribute to make 2021 a great year for Dorner.”

Kelley will be based at Dorner’s headquarters in Hartland, WI; he can be reached at Matthew.Kelley@dorner.com.

For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.

