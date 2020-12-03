AD Appoints New Leader for Bearings & PT Division

WAYNE, PA — AD has named Darin Davenport as vice president of its Bearings and Power Transmission Division. Davenport most recently served as president and CEO of P.T. International, an AD supplier partner. He will assume his new role Dec. 28.

Davenport will work collaboratively to drive a member and supplier partner engagement and growth strategy for the division, working with AD staff and other key stakeholders including the BPT Division Board, supplier advisory council, product committee and AD member companies and supplier partners.

In his five years as CEO of P.T. International, Davenport completed two acquisitions and tripled his company’s revenue and earnings. He also brings experience in marketing and business development, sales, negotiating growth incentive rebates with distributors, acquisitions and strategic planning.

A member of the Power Transmission Distributors Association, Davenport serves on the industry insights committee, helping to provide their members industry knowledge, insights and best practices. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Carolina and his MBA from the University of Utah.

Davenport will report to Electrical and Industrial Business Unit and Chief Programs Officer, Jack Templin.

“What we really liked about Darin is his experience and engagement in the industry, familiarity with our members, involvement with governing boards, wide range of perspectives having worked with both small and large, global manufacturers, and ultimately, his focus on bringing members and supplier partners value in this leadership role,” Templin said.

Davenport, an avid college sports fan and runner, said he is eager to contribute to AD’s growth mindset.

“I am truly honored to join the AD family as a member of the Bearings & Power Transmission Division,” Davenport said. ”In this role, I look forward to working closely with our independent distributors, supplier partners and AD associates to further expand AD’s track record of success in the industry. I am committed to maintaining and strengthening AD’s member-centric approach so that we can continue to grow and prosper in a rapidly changing market.”

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 800-plus independent member owners span 12 divisions in the US, Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $46 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.