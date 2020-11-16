SKF's Danielson Stepping Down as CEO in 2021

SKF's board has begun a search for its new president and CEO to succeed Alrik Danielson, who has led the company since the start of 2015.

Nov 16th, 2020
SKF
Skf Box
SKF

GOTHENBERG, Sweden — The Board of AB SKF and Alrik Danielson have jointly agreed that Danielson will leave his role as president and CEO in 2021, a role he has held DanielsonDanielsonsince January 2015. The board has started the process of recruiting a new President and CEO.

Hans Stråberg, Chairman of the Board of AB SKF, said: "I would like to warmly thank Alrik Danielson for his contributions to SKF during his 25 years in the company and especially for his time as President and CEO. He has implemented major and important changes that have positioned SKF very well for the future. The Board, together with Alrik Danielson, have made the assessment that now is the right time to identify a new President and CEO who can continue to execute SKF's strategy."

Danielson commented: "SKF is a fantastic company and it is a privilege to work with such dedicated colleagues. I know that SKF will continue to be successful in the future."

The board has initiated a recruitment process to identify a new president and CEO who can continue to deliver on the company's strategy. Alrik Danielson will continue in his current role until a successor is in place, contributing to a smooth transition.

