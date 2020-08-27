Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Supply Chain at KIT

Robert Boyle brings 25-plus years of industrial distribution experience to the role, most recently serving as a VP at Affiliated Distributors.

Aug 27th, 2020
Kaman Distribution Group
Kaman Industrial Technologies Sdf

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value- added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, has announced the  appointment of Robert Boyle as the Vice President of Supply Chain for the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit.

Robert Boyle brings extensive expertise to the company given his over 25 years’ experience in industrial distribution. He most recently served as a Division Vice President at Affiliated Distributors. Boyle previously held leadership roles at Applied Industrial Technologies and Rexnord Industries such as; Executive Vice President, District Sales Manager and Director of PT and Material Handling. Boyle holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M. 

“We are pleased to have Bob join the company,” said Mark Stoneburner, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit. “He will play a valuable role in optimizing our supply chain, which will allow us to drive efficiency and improve our customer offering.” 

Kaman Distribution Group's national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing. For more information about KDG, visit www.kamandistribution.com.

