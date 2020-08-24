Kaman Distribution Appoints New Area VPs

See who now leads KDG's west operations and Kaman Industrial Technologies' southwest operations.

Aug 24th, 2020
Kaman Distribution Group
Kaman Distribution

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value- added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation, and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of Tom Holtry as the area vice president (AVP) of the West and Edwin Mitchell as the area vice president of the Southwest for the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit. 

Tom Holtry is moving into the AVP role after most recently serving as the Vice President of Corporate Accounts. Prior to that, he was the AVP for the Intermountain Area. Holtry joined Kaman Industrial Technologies in 1985 as a Customer Service Representative and has held many positions in the field during his 35-year tenure. His extensive expertise in a multitude of industries and capabilities has been invaluable to the company. 

“Tom is a proven leader and we look forward to his contributions in the West area,” said Mark Stoneburner, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Kaman Industrial Technologies.

Edwin Mitchell brings a wealth of experience given his 34 years of experience in industrial distribution. In his career, Mitchell has progressed from Account Manager to Branch Manager and was most recently a Division Vice President at Motion Industries. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M. 

“We are glad to have Edwin joining our team,” said Stoneburner. “Edwin’s expertise and leadership will accelerate our results in the Southwest.” 

Kaman Distribution Group's national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing.

Related
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Corporate Accounts
Aug 19th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints 2 Executives
Jul 21st, 2020
Kaman Industriala
Kaman Distribution Appoints New KIT Leader
May 8th, 2020
More in Staffing Changes
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Reorganizes Leadership Structure
The motion control products maker announced leaders of three re-aligned business units set to improve operating efficiencies and expand growth opportunities.
Jul 28th, 2020
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Names Equity Group President, IT Leader
The distributor has named a president for its Winsupply Equity Group and a president of information technology.
Jul 28th, 2020
Optimas
Optimas Solutions Promotes 2 Supply Chain Execs
The fastening and supply chain products distributor, No. 19 on ID's Big 50 List, has new leaders for its supply chain operations.
Jul 28th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints 2 Executives
The distributor — No. 17 on ID's Big 50 List — has a new VP - general counsel, and VP of human resources.
Jul 21st, 2020
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts' Automotive Leader Resigns
Scott Sonnemaker has left GPC after heading the NAPA Auto Parts brand since February 2019.
Jul 15th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Names New EVP
It's part of Evergreen's succession plan as it prepares for the retirement of long-time CEO Kevin Higginbotham in May 2022.
Jul 13th, 2020
An6n5zfk2lsi1k7kyu0r
Shurtape Appoints Industrial Marketing VP
Kevin Stamets now leads the design and execution of the global B2B marketing strategy for Shurtape brand tape products.
Jul 8th, 2020
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Names Chief Marketing Officer
The MRO products distributor — No. 36 on ID's Big 50 List — has promoted Todd Karas to CMO.
Jul 8th, 2020
10830473 10152781856696026 4844917540356763647 O
Dakota Supply Group Has 7 New Regional Managers
The news comes nine days after the Plymouth, MN-based distributor announced an acquisition in Wisconsin.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Supply Source Enteprisesa
CEO Named for Supply Source Enterprises
Steve Schultz takes over leadership for SSE, the parent of JanSan and PPE distributors The Safety Zone and Impact Products.
Jul 1st, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.
Jul 1st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Gets New Board Member; SEC Case Over
An investigation started in late 2017 alleging HD Supply mislead shareholders over supply chain issues is reportedly complete.
Jun 30th, 2020