Kaman Distribution Appoints New Area VPs

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value- added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation, and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of Tom Holtry as the area vice president (AVP) of the West and Edwin Mitchell as the area vice president of the Southwest for the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit.

Tom Holtry is moving into the AVP role after most recently serving as the Vice President of Corporate Accounts. Prior to that, he was the AVP for the Intermountain Area. Holtry joined Kaman Industrial Technologies in 1985 as a Customer Service Representative and has held many positions in the field during his 35-year tenure. His extensive expertise in a multitude of industries and capabilities has been invaluable to the company.

“Tom is a proven leader and we look forward to his contributions in the West area,” said Mark Stoneburner, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Kaman Industrial Technologies.

Edwin Mitchell brings a wealth of experience given his 34 years of experience in industrial distribution. In his career, Mitchell has progressed from Account Manager to Branch Manager and was most recently a Division Vice President at Motion Industries. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M.

“We are glad to have Edwin joining our team,” said Stoneburner. “Edwin’s expertise and leadership will accelerate our results in the Southwest.”

Kaman Distribution Group's national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing.