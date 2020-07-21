Kaman Distribution Makes 2 Executive Appointments

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of Stephen Martin as vice president - general counsel, and John Crawford as the vice president of human resources.

Most recently, Stephen Martin served as general counsel and corporate secretary for Accuride Corporation. He will be instrumental in standing up the legal department of Kaman Distribution, overseeing all corporate governance matters, providing broad-based legal support to diverse corporate disciplines, and be a trusted legal advisor on mergers & acquisitions. Martin holds both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Miami and the University of Southern California, respectively. He received his law degree and graduated Cum Laude from Duke University School of Law. In addition, Martin served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and received multiple Military Honors.

John Crawford most recently was the director of human resources for Barnes Group, with responsibility for four global business units. He will be integral in driving the business culture by creating alignment between employees and the vision and strategy of the organization. Crawford will also play a major role in leading diversity initiatives, creating and invigorating early career development programs, and leading the Human Resource elements of mergers and acquisitions. In addition to his time at Barnes Group, he also has held positions at Titan America, Honeywell, and Mitsui-Kinzoku. Crawford holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts and a Juris Doctor from Albany School of Law.

“The addition of Steve and John to the Kaman Distribution team is a significant milestone in our evolution as a stand-alone company” said Ben Mondics, president and CEO of KDG. “They both bring a wealth of knowledge, extensive experience in key leadership roles, and a passion for winning that will be critical in helping build KDG into the premier platform in the industrial distribution industry. These hires show our continuing commitment to investing in talented and experienced team members. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to execute our strategic plans for growth.”

KDG’s national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection and repair and remanufacturing.

Kaman Distribution Group was No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.