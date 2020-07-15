Genuine Parts' Automotive Leader Resigns

Scott Sonnemaker has left GPC after heading the NAPA Auto Parts brand since February 2019.

Jul 15th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Genuine Parts Company Logo

Genuine Parts Company announced Tuesday that Scott Sonnemaker has resigned from his position as group president of North American Automotive to pursue other opportunities. He joined the company in the newly-created role in February 2019.

SonnemakerSonnemaker"We thank Scott for his many contributions since joining GPC and wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Paul Donahue, GPC chief executive officer. "Scott's role was created to advance the company's global focus and GPC has made significant progress in this area during his tenure. As a result, our talented and experienced management teams are well-positioned to build on this progress and maximize the future growth potential for our automotive business in North America."

GPC's automotive parts group distributes automotive replacement parts in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. In North America, parts are sold primarily under the NAPA brand name.

On June 30, GPC announced the sale of its office products subsidiary, S.P. Richards, through two separate transactions. Effective that same date, the sale left GPC with NAPA and MRO products distributor Motion Industries as its two subsidiaries.

GPC will report its 2020 second quarter financial results on July 30.

