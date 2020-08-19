Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Corporate Accounts

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of Kevin Glorio as the vice president of corporate accounts for the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit.

Kevin Glorio has over 26 years of industrial distribution and manufacturing experience. Previous to joining Kaman Industrial Technologies, Glorio served as procurement director at Georgia Pacific. He also held various roles at SKF and Applied Industrial Technologies. Glorio holds a bachelor’s of science in marketing from Ball State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the company,” said Mark Stoneburner, executive vice president and general manager of the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit. “With his talent and experience in industrial distribution and procurement we look forward to seeing the future accomplishments of our corporate accounts team under his leadership.”

Kaman Distribution Group's national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection and repair and remanufacturing. For more information about KDG, visit www.kamandistribution.com.