Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Corporate Accounts

Twenty-six-year industry veteran Kevin Glorio now heads corporate accounts at KDG's Kaman Industrial Technologies unit.

Aug 19th, 2020
Kaman Distribution Group
Kaman Distribution

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of Kevin Glorio as the vice president of corporate accounts for the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit. 

GlorioGlorioKevin Glorio has over 26 years of industrial distribution and manufacturing experience. Previous to joining Kaman Industrial Technologies, Glorio served as procurement director at Georgia Pacific. He also held various roles at SKF and Applied Industrial Technologies. Glorio holds a bachelor’s of science in marketing from Ball State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the company,” said Mark Stoneburner, executive vice president and general manager of the Kaman Industrial Technologies business unit. “With his talent and experience in industrial distribution and procurement we look forward to seeing the future accomplishments of our corporate accounts team under his leadership.” 

Kaman Distribution Group's national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection and repair and remanufacturing. For more information about KDG, visit www.kamandistribution.com.

More in Staffing Changes
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Names Equity Group President, IT Leader
The distributor has named a president for its Winsupply Equity Group and a president of information technology.
Jul 28th, 2020
Optimas
Optimas Solutions Promotes 2 Supply Chain Execs
The fastening and supply chain products distributor, No. 19 on ID's Big 50 List, has new leaders for its supply chain operations.
Jul 28th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints 2 Executives
The distributor — No. 17 on ID's Big 50 List — has a new VP - general counsel, and VP of human resources.
Jul 21st, 2020
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts' Automotive Leader Resigns
Scott Sonnemaker has left GPC after heading the NAPA Auto Parts brand since February 2019.
Jul 15th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Names New EVP
It's part of Evergreen's succession plan as it prepares for the retirement of long-time CEO Kevin Higginbotham in May 2022.
Jul 13th, 2020
An6n5zfk2lsi1k7kyu0r
Shurtape Appoints Industrial Marketing VP
Kevin Stamets now leads the design and execution of the global B2B marketing strategy for Shurtape brand tape products.
Jul 8th, 2020
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Names Chief Marketing Officer
The MRO products distributor — No. 36 on ID's Big 50 List — has promoted Todd Karas to CMO.
Jul 8th, 2020
10830473 10152781856696026 4844917540356763647 O
Dakota Supply Group Has 7 New Regional Managers
The news comes nine days after the Plymouth, MN-based distributor announced an acquisition in Wisconsin.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Supply Source Enteprisesa
CEO Named for Supply Source Enterprises
Steve Schultz takes over leadership for SSE, the parent of JanSan and PPE distributors The Safety Zone and Impact Products.
Jul 1st, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.
Jul 1st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Gets New Board Member; SEC Case Over
An investigation started in late 2017 alleging HD Supply mislead shareholders over supply chain issues is reportedly complete.
Jun 30th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Elects New Board, Supplier Council
See who leads the industrial distributor/supplier cooperative into 2020-2021.
Jun 30th, 2020