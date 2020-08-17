AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall

Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.

Aug 17th, 2020
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
WAYNE, PA — After eight years serving AD and its members and supplier partners, and more than 25 with one of AD’s major supplier partners, the group's senior vice president of business development, Tom Blue, has elected to retire effective Sept. 30 of this year.

BlueBlueBlue joined AD’s Industrial Supply Division in 2012 as vice president of marketing and affiliate relations, then a new role centered on advocacy for members. His scope was broadened in 2019 when he was promoted to SVP, Business Development. Over the course of his time with AD, Blue successfully welcomed 65 new Electrical and Industrial U.S. members to the AD community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue’s focus has recently shifted to lead efforts that provide members with real-time multi-divisional business intelligence based on members’ financial performance data, allowing a timely understanding of the pandemic’s impacts on the industry and their organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

Prior to arriving at AD, Blue served for more than 25 years at Milwaukee Tool, an AD supplier partner to eight of AD’s 12 divisions. At Milwaukee, he served in several roles including sales representative, district sales manager, regional sales manager, national sales manager, vice president of sales and vice president sales – national accounts.

A strong industry advocate, Blue served on the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association’s manufacturers’ liaison committee from 2010-2012. 

“On a daily basis, Tom embodies our AD values of serving others, delivering on our promises and making it better,” Jack Templin, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial Business Unit, said. “As our SVP of Business Development, Tom is an incredible brand ambassador and has helped many companies seize the advantages of membership in the AD community, and he should be truly proud of his contributions as he enters a new chapter in his life.”

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 800-plus independent member-owners span 12 divisions in the US, Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $46 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.

