3M Appoints New Head of Consumer Business

Longtime 3M veteran Jeffery Lavers takes over the Consumer Business Group after serving as VP of Automotive and Aerospace within that unit.

Aug 6th, 2020
3M
3 M B
iStock

ST. PAUL, MN — 3M announced Aug. 4 that it has appointed Jeffrey Lavers as executive vice president, Consumer Business Group, effective immediately.

LaversLaversLavers, 57, most recently was vice president, Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division, within 3M's Transportation and Electronics Business Group. Prior to this role, he led the Construction and Home Improvement Markets Division, the largest business within the Consumer Business Group. He joined 3M in 1987 and has held roles with increasing responsibility with many years of demonstrated success as both a functional and business leader at 3M.

“Jeff is a highly accomplished leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering results throughout his career,” said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. “He is an ideal leader for our Consumer business, having successfully led our construction and home improvement business, along with heading our corporate marketing and sales organization earlier in his career.”

Lavers earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from the Robert O. Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque.

Lavers will succeed Paul Keel, who is leaving 3M to pursue other opportunities.

More in Staffing Changes
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints 2 Executives
The distributor — No. 17 on ID's Big 50 List — has a new VP - general counsel, and VP of human resources.
Jul 21st, 2020
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts' Automotive Leader Resigns
Scott Sonnemaker has left GPC after heading the NAPA Auto Parts brand since February 2019.
Jul 15th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Names New EVP
It's part of Evergreen's succession plan as it prepares for the retirement of long-time CEO Kevin Higginbotham in May 2022.
Jul 13th, 2020
An6n5zfk2lsi1k7kyu0r
Shurtape Appoints Industrial Marketing VP
Kevin Stamets now leads the design and execution of the global B2B marketing strategy for Shurtape brand tape products.
Jul 8th, 2020
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Names Chief Marketing Officer
The MRO products distributor — No. 36 on ID's Big 50 List — has promoted Todd Karas to CMO.
Jul 8th, 2020
10830473 10152781856696026 4844917540356763647 O
Dakota Supply Group Has 7 New Regional Managers
The news comes nine days after the Plymouth, MN-based distributor announced an acquisition in Wisconsin.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Supply Source Enteprisesa
CEO Named for Supply Source Enterprises
Steve Schultz takes over leadership for SSE, the parent of JanSan and PPE distributors The Safety Zone and Impact Products.
Jul 1st, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.
Jul 1st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Gets New Board Member; SEC Case Over
An investigation started in late 2017 alleging HD Supply mislead shareholders over supply chain issues is reportedly complete.
Jun 30th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Elects New Board, Supplier Council
See who leads the industrial distributor/supplier cooperative into 2020-2021.
Jun 30th, 2020
Kraft Fluid Systems
Kraft Fluid Systems Appoints Territory Manager
Adam Cornell joins the Cleveland-based distributor of hydraulic equipment and mobile drive solutions.
Jun 25th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Rgb
Sonepar USA Makes Strategic Leadership Changes
The electrical/industrial distributor has made new appointments for two SVPs and one VP.
Jun 23rd, 2020