3M Appoints New Head of Consumer Business

ST. PAUL, MN — 3M announced Aug. 4 that it has appointed Jeffrey Lavers as executive vice president, Consumer Business Group, effective immediately.

Lavers, 57, most recently was vice president, Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division, within 3M's Transportation and Electronics Business Group. Prior to this role, he led the Construction and Home Improvement Markets Division, the largest business within the Consumer Business Group. He joined 3M in 1987 and has held roles with increasing responsibility with many years of demonstrated success as both a functional and business leader at 3M.

“Jeff is a highly accomplished leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering results throughout his career,” said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. “He is an ideal leader for our Consumer business, having successfully led our construction and home improvement business, along with heading our corporate marketing and sales organization earlier in his career.”

Lavers earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from the Robert O. Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque.

Lavers will succeed Paul Keel, who is leaving 3M to pursue other opportunities.