Pelican Products Names Gyori CEO

TORRANCE, CA — Pelican Products, Inc. announced Wednesday the appointment of Phil Gyori as the company’s president and chief executive officer. Gyori has served as group president of Pelican since joining in 2016. He succeeds Lyndon Faulkner, who becomes executive chairman after serving as CEO since 2006.

"We are delighted that Phil Gyori will serve as the new CEO of Pelican Products," said Grant Behrman, managing partner of Behrman Capital, a private investment firm that owns Pelican Products. "Phil is a distinguished and outstanding executive who has been instrumental to Pelican’s success through his leadership of the company’s multiple divisions worldwide. Promoting Phil is both a well-earned and natural step."

Gyori has over 30 years of executive and management experience and a proven track record of driving rapid business growth. He has a rich background in marketing, business development and brand management, and his expertise also extends to other cross-functional areas including sales, product development, purchasing and overseas sourcing. As group president of Pelican since 2016, he has had responsibility for all three of the company’s divisions: U.S. Commercial/Government/Consumer, International and Pelican BioThermal.

"I am honored to lead Pelican Products at this very exciting and critical time," Gyori said. "Our company is ideally positioned to capitalize on our market leadership in the coming years with an exceptional global team that is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers worldwide. We will build on the incredible foundation established by Lyndon to take Pelican and our operating divisions to new heights. I am very proud of what we have accomplished at Pelican over the past several years. Together with Behrman Capital, our very supportive and insightful owners, we have built Pelican into a truly global leader with many exceptional growth opportunities in the coming years. Phil is an outstanding choice to lead Pelican through its next chapter, and I look forward to supporting him in my new role.”

Prior to Pelican, Gyori spent 16 years as an executive at Bushnell, a global leader in Sports Optics & Outdoor Recreation, where he was the general manager for the $400 million North American Division and where he helped grow the overall business from $100 million to $600 million. Before joining Bushnell, he served in leadership roles at Nike, Procter & Gamble, and The Quaker Oats Company.

“It is also fortunate that Lyndon Faulkner will continue with Pelican as Executive Chairman," Behrman said. "Pelican’s exceptional performance throughout Lyndon’s tenure as CEO is a testament to the strength of his leadership. The company has realized a 400 percent sales increase during this period through an aggressive business strategy, including acquisitions and international expansion through which we now operate in 26 countries across the globe. We are grateful for Lyndon’s innumerable contributions and pleased that he will continue to share his wisdom and experience with Pelican.”

Pelican Products is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense/military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and seven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U.