Winsupply Names Equity Group President, IT Leader

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has named Jeff Dice president of Winsupply Equity Group and Chris Schrameck vice president of Information Technology, Winsupply.

John McKenzie, president of Winsupply, said, “These key leadership promotions reflect our preference for promoting from within the organization and I believe position us well for the future growth of Winsupply.”

Both Dice and Schrameck report to McKenzie.

Dice is responsible for general ledger reporting, risk management, real estate holdings, property management, tax and compliance, banking partnerships, acquisition financing, and internal audit. He has a bachelor of science in accounting from Indiana University and a master of science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. He is a certified public accountant.

Schrameck is responsible for information technology strategy and execution, software development, hardware/software infrastructure, data center operations, information security, quality assurance and business intelligence. He has a bachelor of science in computer engineering from the University of Dayton and a master of business administration from Wright State University.

Winsupply is a distributor of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.