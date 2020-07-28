Winsupply Names Equity Group President, IT Leader

The distributor has named a president for its Winsupply Equity Group and a president of information technology.

Jul 28th, 2020
Winsupply
Winsupplyasdf

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has named Jeff Dice president of Winsupply Equity Group and Chris Schrameck vice president of Information Technology, Winsupply.

DiceDiceJohn McKenzie, president of Winsupply, said, “These key leadership promotions reflect our preference for promoting from within the organization and I believe position us well for the future growth of Winsupply.”

Both Dice and Schrameck report to McKenzie.

Dice is responsible for general ledger reporting, risk management, real estate holdings, property management, tax and compliance, banking partnerships, acquisition financing, and internal audit. He has a bachelor of science in accounting from Indiana University and a master of science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. He is a certified public accountant.

SchrameckSchrameckSchrameck is responsible for information technology strategy and execution, software development, hardware/software infrastructure, data center operations, information security, quality assurance and business intelligence. He has a bachelor of science in computer engineering from the University of Dayton and a master of business administration from Wright State University.

Winsupply is a distributor of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.

More in Staffing Changes
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Names New EVP
It's part of Evergreen's succession plan as it prepares for the retirement of long-time CEO Kevin Higginbotham in May 2022.
Jul 13th, 2020
An6n5zfk2lsi1k7kyu0r
Shurtape Appoints Industrial Marketing VP
Kevin Stamets now leads the design and execution of the global B2B marketing strategy for Shurtape brand tape products.
Jul 8th, 2020
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Names Chief Marketing Officer
The MRO products distributor — No. 36 on ID's Big 50 List — has promoted Todd Karas to CMO.
Jul 8th, 2020
10830473 10152781856696026 4844917540356763647 O
Dakota Supply Group Has 7 New Regional Managers
The news comes nine days after the Plymouth, MN-based distributor announced an acquisition in Wisconsin.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Supply Source Enteprisesa
CEO Named for Supply Source Enterprises
Steve Schultz takes over leadership for SSE, the parent of JanSan and PPE distributors The Safety Zone and Impact Products.
Jul 1st, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.
Jul 1st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Gets New Board Member; SEC Case Over
An investigation started in late 2017 alleging HD Supply mislead shareholders over supply chain issues is reportedly complete.
Jun 30th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Elects New Board, Supplier Council
See who leads the industrial distributor/supplier cooperative into 2020-2021.
Jun 30th, 2020
Kraft Fluid Systems
Kraft Fluid Systems Appoints Territory Manager
Adam Cornell joins the Cleveland-based distributor of hydraulic equipment and mobile drive solutions.
Jun 25th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Rgb
Sonepar USA Makes Strategic Leadership Changes
The electrical/industrial distributor has made new appointments for two SVPs and one VP.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Hw Clogoa
HW&C Makes Governance, Management Changes
The distributor of wire, cable, lifting products, slings, fasteners and clamps has a new chairman and a handful of VPs, while its CFO is leaving in July.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Maxresdefault
Valley Forge & Bolt Appoints Chief Metallurgist
Rick Bailey will be involved in numerous levels of the company, with an eye on maintaining efficient, high-quality processes.
Jun 22nd, 2020