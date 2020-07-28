Allied Motion Reorganizes Corporate Leadership Structure

AMHERST, NY — Allied Motion Technologies, a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced Monday that it has realigned and expanded its organization structure to strengthen its ability to create innovative solutions and provide for greater scalability for growth in the future.

The company has named three individuals, Ashish Bendre (Germantown, WI), Robert Maida (Amherst, NY) and Helmut Pirthauer (Kelheim, Germany) to lead a re-aligned business unit and group structure to improve operating efficiencies and expand growth opportunities in the future. Each group will include vertical/geographic market expansion and complementary technology offerings to promote more complete system solutions. The groups are fully aligned with the corporate strategy and “One Allied” approach to leverage the complete range of resources and capabilities of the company, including the existing core technology/production units and the various sales and support channels to market.

"Allied Motion has realized more than 60 percent growth over the last five years. The structural modifications we are making, which are consistent with and in support of our long-term strategy, are a step change in the organization that positions us to continue to build on that success in the future," said Dick Warzala, company chairman and CEO. "It is also gratifying to note that all of the promotions were made from personnel within the Company, further demonstrating our ability to internally develop the talent necessary for the future growth of Allied.”

Acquisitions and strategic partnerships will continue to be an integral part of Allied’s long term strategy and Steve Warzala (Amherst, NY), will lead the efforts to identify, nurture and develop the relationships necessary to ensure a strong pipeline of future opportunities. Allied Motion has demonstrated its ability to successfully integrate strategically aligned and complementary companies to meet its long-term strategic goals. This newly created position will ensure a continued and strong emphasis of expansion for the future.

To drive organic growth, Allied is further expanding its Global Engineering Team (GET) beyond its current electronics capabilities to also include electromagnetic and mechanical capabilities consistent with the goal to provide more complete system solutions. Under the leadership of Ken May (Amherst, NY), GET will further engage the strong engineering capabilities throughout the Company and will increasingly utilize advanced simulation and modeling capabilities to streamline and accelerate the development process. This will ensure that more complete and advanced system technology solutions are being developed to meet the emerging needs of our target markets and customers.

Lastly, Allied Systematic Tools (AST), is core to the culture of the company and helps drive continuous improvements in quality, delivery, cost and innovation. Geoff Rondeau (Amherst, NY), will now lead the efforts within Allied to ensure AST is being fully utilized and applied throughout the Company. AST is essential to driving continuous improvement in operating efficiencies and accelerating the Growth and Innovation initiatives that empowers Allied to continue to exceed the market growth rates of its served Target Markets.

Warzala concluded, “In summary, our new structure:

Creates new business groups to leverage technologies and geographies,

Adds a business development role to accelerate growth,

Expands the Global Engineering Team capabilities to further system solutions, and

Emphasizes AST’s focus to improve efficiencies and drive growth and innovation.

Our new structure crosses geographic and technology boundaries and creates greater cohesion across the organization. The new structure also broadens our leadership pool and creates more opportunities for personal growth in the company. Allied has grown to a size where broader leadership is needed to maintain our momentum. This realignment further allows me to focus more intently on strategic initiatives to drive increased shareholder value and to ensure we meet the long-term goals and objectives of the company.”

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include vehicle, medical, aerospace & defense and industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion will report its 2020 second quarter financial results on Aug. 5.