Personal Safety Helps 3M Return to Sales Growth in Q3 as General Industrial Still Lags

Improvements in personal safety, roofing granules and automotive aftermarket powered 3M's solid YoY growth.

Oct 27th, 2020
Mike Hockett
3 M Asd
iStock

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M shared its 2020 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, showing a solid rebound after considerable declines in Q2.

The St. Paul, MN-based company posted total Q3 sales of $8.35 billion, up 4.5 percent year-over-year (YoY) and up sequentially from $7.2 billion in Q2 sales that were down 12.2 percent. Q3 organic local-currency sales improved 0.9 percent, far better than the 13.1 percent decline it had in Q2 and the 2 percent decline it had in the month of August.

3M’s total Q3 operating profit of $1.91 billion was down from $2.01 of a year earlier, while total profit of $1.41 billion was down from $1.58 billion of a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit of $1.9 billion ticked up 0.2 percent, while adjusted net profit of $1.4 billion was down 6.1 percent.

3M said Q3 end market demand remained strong in personal safety, home improvement, general cleaning, semiconductor, data center and biopharma filtration, while several other end markets — including healthcare, auto OEM, general industrial, consumer electronics, hospitality, office supplies, healthcare IT and traffic safety — continued to experience YoY declines largely driven by COVID-19-related headwinds, though most are improving.

The company’s largest business segment, Safety and Industrial, had Q3 sales of $3.0 billion that improved 6.9 percent YoY after falling 9.2 percent in Q2. Organic local-currency sales also increased 6.9 percent, with improvements in personal safety, roofing granules and automotive aftermarket, and declines in electrical, industrial adhesives and tapes, closure and masking systems and abrasives. Segment operating profit of $823 million jumped 27.2 percent YoY on operating margins of 27.2 percent.

In 3M’s other business segments in Q3:

  • Transportation and Electronics sales of $2.3 billion were down 7.4 percent YoY, with organic sales down 7.1 percent.
  • Health Care sales of $2.2 billion jumped 25.5 percent YoY, with organic sales up 8.1 percent.
  • Consumer sales of $1.4 billion increased 5.6 percent YoY, with organic sales up 5.5 percent.

Geographically, 3M’s total Q3 sales improved 2.3 percent in the Americas and declined 1.8 percent each in Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Organic sales improved 3.4 percent in the Americas and declined 2.6 percent in Asia-Pacific and declined 0.3 percent in EMEA.

3M said its preliminary October revenue is estimated to range from flat to low-single digit YoY growth (including impact of one fewer business day vs. 2019).

Related
3 Ma
3M Safety & Industrial Sales Up 6% in August
Sep 16th, 2020
3 M B
3M Appoints New Head of Consumer Business
Aug 6th, 2020
3 M Asd
3M Q2 Sales Fall 12% YoY; Safety & Industrial Down 9%
Jul 28th, 2020
I Stock 812590884
3M Investigates Thousands of Mask Fraud, Price Gouging Incidents
Jul 17th, 2020
More in Earnings
Snap On 2020 100
Snap-on Sales Rally in Q3
Organic sales were still down in its Commercial & Industrial Group, but major gains in its Tools Group more than made up for it.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Motion Sdf
Motion Industries Comparable Sales Improving, But Still in Red
Mi's comparable sales improved considerably throughout Q3, but still ended the quarter in the high negative single digits.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Grainger Show Sdkfj
Grainger Sales Returned to Growth in Q3
Though Grainger said the MRO market declined another 5 to 6 percent in Q3, the company's growth figures are a good sign for the market nonetheless.
Oct 22nd, 2020
In this Jan. 28, 2020 photo, specialist Gregg Maloney watches the screens at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Latest Quarterly Earnings Season to Show if Worst Is Over
Companies are lining up for earnings reporting season, and analysts expect them to describe a less painful drop for the summer than spring.
Oct 16th, 2020
1500x500
How Amazon Business Stacks Up Against the Top Big 50 Distributors
While few outside of Amazon know just how big Amazon Business really is, reliable estimates allow us to compare it against the largest industrial distributors.
Oct 16th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal's Sales and Profit Growth Narrows in Q3 Amid Normalization
Fastener products continue to comprise a larger portion of the company's sales, while elevated safety sales continue to slow.
Oct 13th, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
1392106849576
Ferguson's US Industrial Sales Fell 12% in Fiscal 2020; New CFO Appointed
The company cited depressed oil prices and a tough manufacturing operating environment in the US leading to the weakened industrial sales.
Sep 30th, 2020
3 Ma
3M Safety & Industrial Sales Up 6% in August
Sales growth in the Safety & Industrial Unit was flat despite one fewer selling day year-over-year, indicating the market has steadied.
Sep 16th, 2020
Msc Agasd
MSC Industrial's Sales Continue to Improve, But Still Down 10% in August
The metalworking and MRO products distributor's August shows that while things are improving, there's a long ways to go toward breakeven.
Sep 11th, 2020
Fastenal Vending
Fastenal's Sales Mix is Slowly Normalizing
The company's safety sales, up 120% year-over-year as recent as May, were down to a less stunning 35% in August.
Sep 4th, 2020
In this March 22 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.
Lowe's Sales Surge Amid Pandemic's DIY Boom
Second quarter comparable store sales in the US spiked 35.1 percent at Lowe's, and online orders more than doubled.
Aug 19th, 2020