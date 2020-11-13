3M Safety & Industrial Sales Slow in October

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M reported its October sales figures on Friday, showing a deceleration its Safety and Industrial segment compared to the July-September quarter.

The St. Paul, MN-based maker of adhesives, safety products, Post-It notes and industrial products said its October Safety and Industrial segments ales were up 4 percent year-over-year, with organic local-currency sales up by that same amount. That compares with 3M's Q3 in which Safety and Industrial sales grew 6.9 percent YoY overall and organically.

Company-wide, 3M's total October sales of $2.9 billion were up 3 percent YoY, with organic sales up 2 percent.

In 3M's other segments during October:

Health Care sales increased 12 percent YoY, with organic sales up 8 percent

Consumer sales increased 7 percent YoY, with organic sales up 8 percent

Transportation and Electronics declined 4 percent YoY, with organic sales down 4 percent

Geographically, 3M's total sales increased 3 percent in Asia Pacific (+1 percent organic), increased 2 percent in the Americas (+2 organic) and uncreased 2 percent in EMEA (+1 organic).